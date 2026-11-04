Man Utd loan move a ‘disaster’ with INEOS to benefit from ‘fine’

Altay Bayindir’s loan spell at Celta Vigo is going so poorly that the Spanish club might have to pay Manchester United a ‘fine’, a report has claimed.

Man Utd paid Fenerbahce £4.3million for Bayindir in September 2023, making him their backup for Andre Onana. However, both goalkeepers proved problematic for United, as they are prone to making costly mistakes.

Onana spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor and rejoined the Turkish club over the summer, while Bayindir signed for Celta on a season-long loan in August.

Man Utd have replaced the pair by making Senne Lammens their new No 1 and capturing Karl Darlow from Leeds United as the Belgian’s backup.

Bayindir will have been hoping to reignite his career in Spain, but the transfer has not gone to plan at all.

He is yet to make his debut for the club, as Romanian shot-stopper Ionut Radu is Celta’s clear No 1.

READ: Man Utd striker targets ranked from practically impossible to perfect match

According to Sport Witness, who cite Spanish outlet La Voz de Galicia, Celta boss Claudio Giraldez initially planned to start Bayindir in the Europa League.

However, Radu has been in such good form that Giraldez has opted to keep him in the starting lineup in all games so far this term.

Bayindir had been in line to start the Copa del Rey first round tie against minnows UD Salamanca, only for that game to be postponed until November 13.

If Bayindir does not start that match, then there is a real chance he could go the entire season without making an appearance for Celta, as the manager clearly does not trust him.

The report claims that Celta will have to pay United a ‘fine’ if Bayindir does not start any matches this season, though the exact value of any fee has yet to emerge.

The transfer is described as a ‘disaster’ given Bayindir was aiming to become Celta’s new first-choice keeper.

The report carries quotes from Celta’s sporting director, Marco Garces, who said in August: “If there is a loan payment, it is reduced according to everything he plays. We have a purchase option and, on top of that, United cover part of his wages.”

Those comments suggest Celta will have to pay United a loan fee, rather than a ‘fine’.

Man Utd must sell Bayindir, Onana in 2027

As things stand, Bayindir looks set to return to Old Trafford next summer with even less confidence than when he left.

Incredibly, Onana is still on United’s books too, as Trabzonspor have signed him on a second season-long loan. INEOS chiefs will be desperate to sell both players next summer so they can finally move on from that period of awful keeper recruitment.

Lammens started brilliantly at United, but he has been guilty of the odd error since then.

After his mistake against Manchester City in September, Paul Scholes said of the keeper: “What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?

“Lammens might be that, I don’t know, I think the jury’s probably still out on that.

“You need a top class goalkeeper. You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams, Raya at Arsenal. Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do.”

READ MORE: One Man Utd regular ‘should never play again’ after epic comeback