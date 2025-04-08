Man Utd boss Amorim asks for 24 G/A Sporting man as ‘alternative’ to Prem forward this summer

Francisco Trincao is more likely to head to Manchester United than Viktor Gyokeres

Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to be reunited with a star Sporting CP player this summer if he misses out on a sought-after Premier League attacker this summer.

After leaving them in November, Amorim promised not to raid Sporting in the summer. That promise was not extended to the summer window, and it seems the Manchester United boss could do with reinforcements who know his system.

His Red Devils side are 13th in the Premier League, and there’s been a struggle for some players to adapt to his back-three formation. Some Sporting stars, with a perfect knowledge of how Amorim wants to play, could be good recruits at United.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the boss wants Francisco Trincao by his side. Amorim is said to have ‘pinpointed’ the winger if he can’t get Matheus Cunha in the summer.

Trincao has 24 direct goal contributions for Sporting this season, which includes eight goals and 12 assists in Liga Portugal. He’s said to be a ‘leading alternative’ to Wolves man Cunha ‘in case it becomes clear they will be unable to come out on top’ for him.

Cunha has 13 goals and four assists in the Premier League for the struggling Molineux outfit, and has most of England’s big hitters after him.

While United are said to be in the mix for the Brazilian, it’s believed Cunha “will want” Liverpool more, with the Reds suggested to be leading the race.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Premier League star demands ‘ruthless’ Man Utd reaction to ‘stupid people’ abusing Phil Foden

👉 ‘I’d go to a different club’ – £40m-rated Liam Delap told to steer clear of Man Utd for one reason

👉 Man Utd ‘prepare’ to submit ‘£50m offer’ to land ‘priority’ target as Amorim makes ‘internal demand

If that is indeed the case, then a move for Trincao looks as if it will be pursued. United have also been linked with his Sporting team-mate, Viktor Gyokeres, who has 44 goals this season in all competitions.

The report refers to the Red Devils having shown interest in luring the Swede to Old Trafford, but it’s stated Trincao is the ‘most likely’ big name at Sporting to follow Amorim to Manchester.

Along with the aforementioned pair, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is also said to be on United’s mind, but Trincao is ‘firmly’ in their sights if Cunha can’t be signed.

READ MORE: Man Utd ask for Prem striker with just three goals this season, as he ‘wants to leave’ rivals