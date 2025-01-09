Man Utd could be ‘forced to wait’ for ‘dream’ signing of superstar striker amid club problems

Manchester United have reportedly identified Victor Osimhen as their ‘dream’ signing, but could be ‘forced to play the waiting game’ due to a summer switch looking more attainable than a January move.

United are not faring particularly well at the moment. In the Premier League, they are 13th, and will surely struggle to finish in a position befitting their standing as a club.

No United player has scored more than four goals in the league this season. It seems evident they need to improve the attacking prowess available to them, especially with Marcus Rashford potentially leaving the club.

According to GIVEMESPORT, striker target Osimhen is now seen as Ruben Amorim’s ‘dream’ attacker. However, he may struggle to add the Nigerian to the ranks in January.

Indeed, it’s believed he may not be an attainable target in the winter, with United ‘in danger of being forced to play the waiting game’ as a switch is more likely to be possible in the summer.

That’s due to the fact that the finances of a January deal will be ‘problematic’, and the move may therefore have to be put on the back-burner until the summer.

By then, the club would have had ample time to get rid of any dead weight and add to their coffers in order to go on the attack for more big signings, such as Osimhen.

Whether he is still available by then remains to be seen. Though reports have suggested the Nigerian is ‘determined to join’ United, a recent report stated that Liverpool have identified him as a perfect Darwin Nunez replacement, while Chelsea continue to be linked with Osimhen.

Though it seems they won’t be able to help it, United might miss out on their striker target.

