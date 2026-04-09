Vivell reignites £50m Man Utd move as INEOS push to drive down fee

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller amid claims Manchester City have won the race for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

Man Utd are searching for two midfielders as they look to revamp their engine room this summer. Anderson is their main target, while INEOS are also considering other Premier League stars Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Bruno Guimaraes.

Plus, United are scouring Europe for any bargain opportunities that may emerge. According to our friends at TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are firmly back in the mix for Germany international Stiller.

United are long-term admirers of Stiller, having first looked at him before his contract extension with Stuttgart in January 2025.

They are once again considering a move as the summer window edges closer. The pursuit is being led by director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, who is a big fan of the midfield enforcer and has extensive knowledge of his profile.

Stuttgart are open to selling Stiller for around £50m. However, TEAMtalk state that a deal could be struck for less than that figure, giving United an opportunity to agree a bargain transfer.

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There is a £35m release clause in the 25-year-old’s contract, though a move will not be that straightforward. Stuttgart can pay Stiller £1.5m directly to remove that exit clause, meaning any deal is expected to be negotiated separately.

Stiller could be a perfect successor for Casemiro, as he has established himself as one of the finest No 6s operating in the German Bundesliga.

Earlier this week, the Mirror claimed Anderson has ‘snubbed’ United, with Manchester City in ‘pole position’ to complete a £65m deal.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed City are ‘working on’ Anderson’s capture, though the race is still open.

“Man City are very serious on this deal, they are in conversation with the player’s camp,” he said on his YouTube channel.

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“But when you see, ‘agreement done’, I keep telling you – there is still nothing done or decided with any club, also in terms of fee.

“Because there is respect between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

“When you see a price today, that’s not guaranteed to be the real price of the player. It will depend on what Nottingham Forest and the Marinakis family tell Man City and other interested clubs.

“Man City have been working on this for months. Man Utd remain attentive to the situation. Man Utd want to try and be in the conversation.”

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