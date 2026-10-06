Antonio Conte reaches decision on joining Man Utd after outlining vision for next club

Antonio Conte ‘wants Manchester United’, and there is ‘no coach in the world with a better chance at making them win immediately’, according to an Italian analyst.

Calciomercato reported on September 15 that Man Utd have placed Conte at the top of their managerial wish list amid growing pressure on Michael Carrick to improve performances and results. United seemingly view Conte as a proven winner capable of completely changing the mentality of the first-team squad.

The Italian does have a great track record, having won league titles with Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli previously.

On September 22, we explained why United should dance with the devil and replace Carrick with Conte.

Impressive Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has also been linked with the United job, as have free agents Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.

CBS Sports and Paramount’s Italian football presenter, Marco Messina, has revealed on X that Conte is looking to move to Old Trafford next.

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‘Conte wants Manchester United,’ Messina wrote.

‘It’s a move that’s had his name written all over it for some time.

‘There’s no coach in the world with a better chance at making them win immediately.’

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Carrick is entering ‘decisive weeks’ to convince the United hierarchy he is the right coach for the job.

Romano added: ‘Manchester United is sending signals of confidence when it comes to Michael Carrick for one reason above all: the club feels it, believes the players are 100% behind the manager, there’s no fracture or break.

‘But three defeats, two draws, and just two wins (at home to Ipswich and Sabah) in the last seven games are too few to remain safe.

‘Improvement and a turnaround are needed to avoid the first clouds over Old Trafford: the names of Conte and Julian Nagelsmann, available after leaving Germany, are circulating for various reasons; the former Bayern player was on United’s list years ago.

‘But the club persists, placing their faith in Carrick, hoping to improve and reverse the trend starting with the home match against Tottenham.’

Conte was somehow both subtle and explicit with his message to United during an interview with The Athletic.

The 57-year-old appeared to outline his vision for his next club, insisting Premier League sides must spend their money ‘wisely’ before revealing how he wants to make a fallen giant ‘shine’ once again.

Antonio Conte hints at Man Utd move

“In England today they’re using bazookas, while everywhere else they’re still using a pistol,” he said.

“But we also need to be careful about how the money is spent. That’s why we were talking earlier about making the right assessments, about having a vision, because you may well have the money, but you have to spend it wisely.”

Conte added: “If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself – a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories – you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn’t there today, to fight for those goals.

“I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors. That spark, that hope that makes you say, ‘F**k, we can win’.

“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.”

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