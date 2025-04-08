Man Utd ask for Prem striker with just three goals this season, as he ‘wants to leave’ rivals

Manchester United have reportedly made contact for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as he ‘wants to leave’ Everton, amid the advances of a number of sides.

United’s current crop of strikers are underwhelming at present. Joshua Zirkzee has three goals in 31 Premier League games this season, and Rasmus Hojlund has three in 26; he has been better in the Europa League, with five in 10, as well as three assists.

Overall, though, the pair have left a lot to be desired, and United have been linked with a few strikers. In February, it was reported they could consider the free agent market, with Calvert-Lewin and Jamie Vardy mooted.

According to TBRFootball, the Red Devils ‘made contact’ for Calvert-Lewin, but nothing has gone any further as yet. There certainly is a chance of him becoming available on a free transfer, though.

The report states the Everton striker is ‘ready to leave’ despite the club’s hopes of handing him a new deal. It’s stated they haven’t given up hope of that, but they are yet to make progress.

Calvert-Lewin is said to be drawing attention from a few sides given a ‘player of his calibre’ is set to be available on a free in the summer. That said, he’s not been particularly effective in the last few years – his last 10-goal season coming four seasons ago, though he has been injured often since then.

This season, the Everton man is on just three goals in the Premier League, despite having started 19 games.

Still, the report suggests alongside United, Newcastle are interested, and West Ham and Nottingham Forest have both made enquiries.

There is also a chance that Tottenham go after him, as per the report, which suggests he could swap places with Richarlison, after it was revealed the Brazilian striker could be of interest to the Toffees, a club he left in 2022.

On the face of it, that would see two underwhelming strikers swap clubs, but Richarlison scored 53 goals in 152 games at Everton, and Calvert-Lewin has surpassed 13 Premier League goals in two separate seasons, so a change of scenery could be good for the pair.

That said, it’s not clear which side is best placed to land Calvert-Lewin at the moment.

