Man Utd reject Euro giants bid for star forward as their No.1 target costs far more than offered

Manchester United have reportedly rejected an offer from Napoli for Alejandro Garnacho, as they feel he is worth far more than what has been offered.

Garnacho’s status at United has changed rapidly of late. He went from a promising youngster to a first-team regular in little time, and was seen as an untouchable asset just a short few months ago.

But Ruben Amorim removed him from his squad for December’s Manchester derby, and cost-cutting measures are being undertaken by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, meaning nobody is safe, Garnacho included.

He is seen as the No.1 target for Serie A side Napoli – following the exit of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – and according to the Mirror, they have lodged a bid for the United man, but it has been turned away.

The report states that the Red Devils rejected a £40million offer from Napoli, as they maintain that Garnacho is worth £60million.

There is a belief that Garnacho is willing to leave, but United are ready to play hardball to get the price they feel they deserve.

Whether Napoli intend to go back in with a better offer is not mentioned in the report. However, with Kvaratskhelia leaving for £70million, they would be able to pay what United want.

Whether they themselves feel that Garnacho is worth that remains to be seen. If the winger does leave, he’s unlikely to be the only player to do so in January.

It’s felt that a very small offer could be accepted for Casemiro in order to get his massive wages off the books. Marcus Rashford’s future remains up in the air, and other players could follow if the right offers come in.

