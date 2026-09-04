Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘secret’ star Man Utd ‘discussed’ before transfer deadline

Manchester United considered a move for Argentina international Nicolas Tagliafico during the recent summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd successfully rebuilt their midfield over the summer by signing Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos. However, INEOS surprisingly decided against landing a new left-back to provide Luke Shaw with strong competition and cover.

United were told Newcastle would not sell their top target, Lewis Hall, while the Red Devils also failed with late approaches for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Rayan Ait-Nouri of Manchester City.

On August 28, Romano suggested United were internally discussing a Sergio Reguilon-type player to add an experienced left-back to Michael Carrick’s squad.

“Manchester United, I think, could be busy in these final four or five days of the window,” he said.

“I can guarantee you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back. United are working to add a new left-back.

READ: The frankly unbelievable reason why Mainoo, Yoro, Ngumoha and Leoni were left out of PL squads

“I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution in a player who can be almost a guarantee – maybe not a superstar name like Balde, because they considered Alejandro Balde.

“They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive: transfer fee and salary too expensive. United are not going to do that, at least not now.

“Just as a comparison, remember when United signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan – something similar.

“Obviously, I’m not saying it’s that exact profile again, but that kind of player: an experienced left-back who can provide competition and who also has an international profile.

“Manchester United are exploring this kind of option. Left-back is expected to be an area United want to improve before the deadline. I expect them to sign there.”

Romano has now revealed that Lyon’s Tagliafico emerged as a target for United in the latter stages of the summer window.

“There was [a] kind of secret name discussed internally at Manchester United,” the journalist said in his latest YouTube video.

“You probably remember if you are a friend of the channel when I told you there is going to be, among options, a kind of Reguilon player.

Man Utd ‘decided not to proceed’ for Nico Tagliafico

“You remember when Man Utd signed Reguilon from Tottenham, and he did quite well at the club.

“So, [a] kind of experienced option. Not Balde, so not a top, top name, but an experienced name. A player with good quality who can help for the rest of the season.

“That name was Nico Tagliafico. Tagliafico was under consideration at Manchester United.

“Also, Juventus and Atletico Madrid tried to sign him, but it was not possible on deadline day; it was too late.

“But Tagliafico was also under consideration at Manchester United. Then they decided not to proceed, so it was United’s choice not to advance anymore.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool among clubs one injury away from disaster