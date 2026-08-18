Jamie O’Hara has blasted Manchester United for failing to build on Michael Carrick’s relative success with top-class signings this summer.

Carrick was named interim Man Utd head coach in January following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. The Englishman helped United to finish third in the Premier League table, beating the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool in the process.

Carrick steered the Red Devils back into the Champions League. This will help to make Old Trafford a more attractive destination for elite players, while also bringing in crucial revenue for the club.

That achievement saw Carrick earn the head coach role on a permanent basis.

However, United only sit 14th in the Premier League transfer net spend table. They have signed Andrey Santos (£50million), Youri Tielemans (£35m), Tynan Thompson (£8m) and Karl Darlow (free).

Tielemans looks set to be a great signing, but it is understandable if United fans are underwhelmed by the capture of Santos. After all, they missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes earlier in the window.

So far, United have failed to bring in a left-back to replace Luke Shaw, while they have gone back to Marcus Rashford in the left wing position after Barcelona decided against signing him permanently.

READ: Arsenal leapfrog Man Utd in five-year net spend table topped by astonishing £852m Chelsea

During an appearance on Sky Sports, outspoken pundit O’Hara questioned United’s desire for glory and suggested Carrick could come under pressure as a result.

“I think it’s a disgrace,” he said. “I think it’s a disgrace what they’ve done to Carrick.

“They’ve brought him in. They’ve said, ‘We’re going to back you’. They gave him the opportunity. He [has] done a fantastic job last season to get them back in the Champions League, and they’ve given him two players.

“Youri Tielemans is alright. Great signing. And Andrey Santos, who’s, you know… we’re not convinced that he’s even a decent player yet.

“Manchester United are miles off it, and we’re talking about them being in the Champions League.

“They’ve got the same back four they had maybe three or four years ago.

“Luke Shaw is going to have another season at left-back. Fair play to him. Harry Maguire at centre-back. Come on.

“Like, we’re talking about Manchester United. They’re meant to be trying to get back amongst it.”

Fabrizio Romano has revealed on YouTube that Carrick has asked United to bring in a new left-back and a third midfielder.

“Manchester United are currently very focused on a new left-back,” Romano said.

New left-back ‘the priority’ for Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

“Conversations are happening behind the scenes on several profiles. We know that one of the favourites was Lewis Hall at Newcastle, but Newcastle don’t want to sell the player.

“There are more candidates in the list at Manchester United being assessed, being discussed.

“For sure, Man Utd are working on a new left-back, that’s the priority.

“In terms of [a] midfielder, it might depend on opportunities. So if the right opportunity appears, I think United could still do something in midfield.

“Otherwise, they could stay with the current squad as they already added Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to the team.

“So let’s see if the right name appears on the market, otherwise Man Utd will still focus their efforts on left-back.

“Michael Carrick, not just in public in interviews, but also in private conversations with the club, is pushing to get one more player at least, might be two.”

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