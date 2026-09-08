Man Utd told to sign ‘best left-back in the country’ over Lewis Hall

Manchester United should open talks for Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert despite their strong interest in Lewis Hall of Newcastle United, a pundit has suggested.

Man Utd tried to sign Hall over the summer transfer window, but Newcastle quickly brushed off their attempts. Newcastle had already sold Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, so they did not want to lose yet another top performer.

Man Utd considered other options such as Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jorge Salinas and Alejandro Balde. In the end, though, no new left-back arrived at Old Trafford before the transfer deadline.

INEOS officials believe Michael Carrick has enough backup options for Luke Shaw, in the form of players such as Patrick Dorgu, Carlos Baleba, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot.

However, many United fans are worried that the failure to sign a specialist left-back to compete with Shaw could prove costly.

Hall remains United’s main target for the 2027 summer transfer window, but Jason Cundy of talkSPORT thinks Bournemouth’s Truffert could be an even better signing.

READ: What makes a good Premier League season? And will we get that in 26/27?

Following Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, a Cherries supporter lauded Truffert, prompting the following praise from Cundy: “You’re absolutely right – what a baller he is. I think he could be the best left-back in the country right now.”

Fellow pundit Jamie O’Hara suggested Hall and Nico O’Reilly of Manchester City are also candidates for that tag, to which Cundy replied: “By the way, [he] struggled a bit today, Lewis Hall, and I’m a big fan.

“Listen, Truffert will get a big move, and do you know who should go for him? Man Utd.

“I’ve seen him last season. This is not just me picking up for this season. He is a damn good left-back.

Man Utd told to consider Adrien Truffert

“I’ve seen enough of Truffert in the Premier League last season since [Milos] Kerkez has gone to Liverpool, I promise you.

“They [Man Utd] are after Lewis Hall, but I mean, Bournemouth will drive a hard bargain, but Man Utd need a left-back!”

One of the reasons United did not sign a new left-back over the summer is that they did not want to block Hall’s path to joining at the end of the campaign.

But if Shaw gets injured in the coming months, then they could end up regretting that decision.

As per the Daily Mail, United will have to offer at least £75million to sign Hall next summer.

The Englishman is understood to be keen on moving to Old Trafford, despite his family having close ties with Newcastle.

READ MORE: Michael Carrick ‘spots’ major Manchester United problem as transfer decisions made