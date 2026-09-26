Man Utd learn cost of sacking Michael Carrick and hiring Fabian Hurzeler from Brighton

Manchester United will reportedly have to spend upwards of £17million if they fire Michael Carrick and appoint Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler as their new head coach.

Hurzeler, Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe have all been linked with the Man Utd job amid growing pressure on Carrick to improve performances and results. Carrick did a great job last season, earning the role of head coach on a permanent basis, but the team has been on a worrying slide of late.

United won just one of their five matches across all competitions before the current international break.

Hurzeler got the better of Carrick at Old Trafford on September 16 as United threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Brighton in the League Cup.

That defeat marked the first time in 50 years that United had gone 2-0 up at home and still lost.

Matheus Cunha rescued a Premier League point for United against Fulham in their next game, but the team’s display was alarmingly bad. Gary Neville said the players’ lack of effort was ‘a genuine disgrace’.

READ: Man Utd slipping after being Premier League’s pride under Michael Carrick

INEOS chiefs have been tipped to swoop for Hurzeler as their potential new head coach if United continue to struggle under Carrick.

As per Football Insider, the Red Devils will have to pay Brighton at least £10m to snare Hurzeler, and potentially as much as £15m.

Sacking Carrick is expected to cost United between £7.2m and £8.8m, based on the 45-year-old’s contract and the compensation fee Ruben Amorim received when he departed Old Trafford.

FI journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “It would take a lot to prise him away because Brighton do not want to lose Fabian Hurzeler.

“Hurzeler obviously is attracting a lot of attention because of what he’s done at Brighton with his aggressive style of football and obviously an attacking style as well.

“It’s no surprise that maybe other clubs are looking at him, but he was rewarded for his progress with the new contract in May to keep him at the club until 2029.

“Look, we know Brighton are very tough negotiators when it comes to selling players; I’m sure it’ll be the same with the manager.

“Any club that would be interested in Hurzeler would have to pay huge money for him as well, so Brighton are planning for Hurzeler to remain at the club.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be reluctant to axe Carrick at this early stage of the season given he is trying to make the club more sustainable and cut financial losses.

But if United fall way behind in the race for Champions League qualification then Ratcliffe may be forced to consider such a move.

Michael Carrick set to stay at Man Utd – for now

Our friends at TEAMtalk confirmed on Monday that United chiefs still trust Carrick and are backing him to turn the situation around.

TEAMtalk added that United have not made contact with any other managers, despite speculation surrounding Hurzeler, Conte and Howe.

But Jamie Carragher thinks Carrick is only steadying the ship before United eventually bring in a better manager.

“I think it would be ludicrous to get rid of Michael Carrick,” the pundit said.

“I don’t see Michael Carrick as the Manchester United manager in the long term. I almost feel like he’s in there doing a job for the club to get them through a rocky period and then passing the baton on.

“If that sounds disrespectful to him, I don’t mean it like that. He came in, and Manchester United needed calm.

“I don’t think the idea of changing Michael Carrick now or at the next international break makes sense. It just needs to be relaxed, just let him get on with it.”

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