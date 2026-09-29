Man Utd make record-breaking Tottenham star their top target for 2027 – report

Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven has become a leading defensive target for Manchester United ahead of the 2027 summer transfer window, according to a report.

Man Utd and Liverpool both expressed interest in Van De Ven before he joined Tottenham in a £43million deal in August 2023. Since then, the centre-back has scored 10 times in 101 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, helping them win the Europa League in May 2025 – beating United in the final.

Van De Ven has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best central defenders, and he was named Spurs’ new captain last month.

Van De Ven is also the fastest player in Premier League history, having broken Kyle Walker’s record by clocking an incredible speed of 37.38km/h against Brentford in January 2024.

The Netherlands international penned a new five-year contract with Spurs at the start of the season, but that has not stopped speculation about a possible transfer.

CaughtOffside reported on Saturday that United and Liverpool are closely monitoring the player’s situation as they plot potential moves in 2027.

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Former United chief scout Mick Brown has now told Football Insider that Van De Ven has emerged as a top target for Michael Carrick’s side.

“Man United want defenders and there aren’t many better options out there than Van De Ven,” Brown said.

“Man United have major issues with the pace in their defence when you look at players like [Harry] Maguire, [Matthijs] De Ligt, [Lisandro] Martinez. Van de Ven would bring that in spades.

“So, from what I’m told, he is right at the top of their list of targets, and he is seen as the ideal addition for when Carrick wants to strengthen at the back.

“The key will be if Tottenham continue to struggle, because if they finish down the bottom of the table again, it’s going to be very hard to keep hold of players like Van De Ven.

“He decided to stay this season, but there is every chance he could be tempted away, so Man United have to be ready to make a move.”

Man Utd, Liverpool interested in Micky van de Ven

talkSPORT reported in January that Spurs want £100m or more to sanction the 25-year-old’s exit.

It was claimed on Sunday that Virgil van Dijk could emerge as a target for AC Milan, with Liverpool tracking Van De Ven as a potential successor for his Dutch compatriot.

United, meanwhile, are expected to complete a defensive overhaul at the end of the season, having bolstered their forward line and midfield over the last two summers.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker has suggested United might bring in four new defenders in summer 2027, taking their squad rebuild beyond the £500m mark. The Red Devils are thought to be eyeing two full-backs and two centre-halves.

However, there are conflicting reports over United’s interest in Van De Ven.

Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun reported on Friday that United are cooling their interest in Premier League centre-backs such as Van De Ven, Jarrad Branthwaite and Murillo, viewing them as unattainable targets.

Instead, Luckhurst claimed RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba will emerge as a concrete target for INEOS.

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