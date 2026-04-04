Carrick learns No 1 rival for permanent Man Utd job as Pochettino chances fall

Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as Michael Carrick’s main competitor for the permanent Manchester United job, while Mauricio Pochettino has fallen down INEOS’ wish list, according to a journalist.

Carrick was named interim head coach in January after Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim. The Englishman has done brilliantly so far, helping United to move up to third in the Premier League and put themselves in a great position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Carrick has restored the bond between the players and the fanbase, which appeared broken under Amorim. Carrick has also helped Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo to flourish once again, demonstrating the clear mistakes his predecessor was making.

United decision-makers have been deeply impressed by Carrick and are considering appointing him permanently. However, they also want to consider elite options that may become available, with Germany head coach Nagelsmann emerging as a serious contender.

When asked by The United Stand about a potential move for USMNT boss Pochettino, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs said: “There is a mechanism in Pochettino’s contract, to not leave immediately.

“His contract runs for a limbo month, giving a few wind-down weeks in August.

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“So if you want Pochettino for the start of the Premier League season, United will still have to go to US Soccer and negotiate that exit.

“Nagelsmann and Carrick are higher than Pochettino currently.

“In April, there will be some formal outreach to other candidates. Carrick is an option and will be encouraged by what he’s already done compared to others.

“I think Man Utd will have a name, potentially a manager in place, before the World Cup.

“With Nagelsmann, he is contracted until 2028, and is open to a club job this summer. He has been keen to manage in the Premier League.”

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Jacobs added that United have ‘natural appreciation’ for Carlo Ancelotti, but a move for the Brazil manager was never a serious option.

The Red Devils are known to be big admirers of Thomas Tuchel. However, they have begun looking at other candidates ever since he extended his contract with the England national team.

Jacobs states that even if the World Cup goes ‘disastrously’ for England and Tuchel is sacked, he is unlikely to move to Old Trafford this summer.

There has been speculation United could hold talks with Luis Enrique as he is aiming to manage in the Premier League one day and speaks excellent English.

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a lucrative new contract for Enrique to stop that from happening.

As things stand, Carrick is the favourite for the role. But United are looking to avoid a repeat of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent hiring by taking their time and sounding out alternative options first.

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