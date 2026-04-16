Stunning Carrick U-turn talk sees Romano respond – ‘Man Utd have been very clear’

Michael Carrick is aiming to get the Man Utd job permanently

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Michael Carrick is still in the running to get the Manchester United job permanently, despite suggestions there could be a U-turn, though INEOS have been ‘very clear’ that other coaches will be considered.

Carrick had a great start to his second interim spell as Man Utd head coach, helping the Red Devils beat the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal and put themselves in a great position to qualify for the Champions League. But a run of just one win in four games has seen Carrick enter his first difficult spell of the season.

The 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United has sparked rumours that the Man Utd hierarchy could move away from Carrick and pursue a bigger name instead.

It emerged on Wednesday that Carrick has ‘lost support’ among INEOS officials following the loss against Leeds, with Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Unai Emery, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner all being eyed.

On the Market Madness podcast, Romano was asked if Carrick is still among the frontrunners for the United job. He replied: “What I understand is he’s absolutely still in the running to be the next Man Utd permanent manager.

“Nothing has changed after the Leeds game. Man Utd are very happy with Carrick.

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“It’s about the attitude, the relationship with the leaders of the dressing room, with the players, with the club. They are very happy.

“Obviously, from now to the end of season, Champions League football is going to be important. And also how they will finish the season.

“They continue their internal discussions about managers because it’s part of the process.

“Man Utd have been very clear with Carrick since day one about that. Do your best while we internally assess all the best solutions possible for Man Utd, and Carrick is absolutely ok with that.

“They believe he still has chances to continue at Man Utd and stay as permanent manager.”

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Carrick remains favourite to become United’s new permanent head coach, though Iraola has burst into contention.

The 43-year-old has announced he will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season to take the next step in his exciting managerial career.

The fact Iraola will be available for free – following the expiry of his contract – gives United a big decision to make.

Capturing Enrique from Paris Saint-Germain would be a huge statement of intent from United, as he is one of the best coaches in the world.

Enrique would like to manage in the Premier League one day but is expected to renew his contract with PSG this summer.

Nagelsmann is more likely to move to Old Trafford than Enrique, Emery or Glasner.

Nagelsmann’s deal with the German national team runs until after Euro 2028, though he is open to managing in England next season.

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