Man Utd in for red-hot Champions League striker as double deal eyed

Manchester United are considering moves for Club Brugge duo Nicolo Tresoldi and Joaquin Seys following a new scouting mission, a report has revealed.

On Tuesday, United legend Wayne Rooney said Michael Carrick had been ‘left short’ after INEOS failed to sign a better striker to replace Joshua Zirkzee and bring in a backup for Luke Shaw over the summer. Rooney said the left-back position is a ‘big concern’, and that United’s transfer failings mean they will struggle to properly ‘compete’ in the Champions League.

United rejected a deadline-day approach from Everton for Zirkzee as they did not have enough time to find a suitable replacement.

Previous reports have suggested United hold interest in Brugge striker Tresoldi, information which has now been confirmed by our colleagues at TEAMtalk.

Their report states that United and Tottenham Hotspur both sent officials to scout Tresoldi during Brugge’s 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Tresoldi may have ended up on the losing side, but he continued his great start to the season by scoring a penalty. The Germany U21 international has now netted five goals in seven matches so far this campaign, while he scored 23 times in 58 appearances last term.

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United and Spurs are ‘primed to battle’ for Tresoldi’s capture in 2027.

The report adds: ‘United’s delegation also used the trip to continue their work on left-back Joaquin Seys, another Brugge player they enquired about during the summer.’

Brugge are thought to be open to selling Seys for €35m (£30m).

Any move for Seys would be next summer, as United do not currently plan on signing a left-back in January.

Lewis Hall was the Red Devils’ top target for the position, but he has decided to pen a new contract with Newcastle.

Carrick’s side could open talks for Tresoldi in January if they feel the time is right to offload Zirkzee. In addition to Everton, Serie A clubs Juventus, Napoli and Como have shown interest in the Dutchman.

Previous reports have suggested United will need to offer €50m (£43m) to sign Tresoldi.

Nicolo Tresoldi could be new Man Utd striker

United are searching for a striker who can provide Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha with better competition than Zirkzee.

Tresoldi is emerging as a serious option, while INEOS have also looked into deals for Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) and Igor Matanovic (Freiburg).

Earlier this week, Paul Scholes urged Carrick to stop playing Cunha as a No 9.

“I felt it was really timid against Everton,” the pundit said. “There was no aggression, and Everton were there for the taking.

“There was so much space, and they never went for the throat.

“The centre-forward position is a bit of an issue because he is not playing Sesko. He is a focal point.

“It is very difficult to watch a Manchester United team without a centre-forward.

“With Cunha, we don’t really know what he is, a No 10 or a wide player. But he’s definitely not a No 9, and watching United without a No 9 is a struggle.”

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