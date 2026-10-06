Scholes tells Man Utd to make five signings to rebuild starting XI

Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to completely overhaul their backline, including signing a replacement for goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Over the last two summers, Man Utd have transformed their forward line and rebuilt their midfield. Defence is viewed as the final part of their squad revamp, which could cost over £500million in total if four new defenders arrive at Old Trafford in 2027.

United tried to sign Newcastle’s Lewis Hall in the summer, but their approach was quickly rebuffed by the Magpies. Hall then signed a new contract with Newcastle, forcing Michael Carrick’s side to consider alternative targets.

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace), David Raum (RB Leipzig) and Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) are all on United’s left-back shortlist heading into the January window.

A new right-back, plus two central defenders, could then join United at the end of the season.

There has been little talk about United signing a new keeper next summer, as Lammens has done brilliantly since arriving from Royal Antwerp in September 2025.

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However, on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, United icon Scholes suggested the Red Devils should move for a new keeper amid their defensive overhaul.

“We’ve had that backline for five years. We’ve not been good enough for five years, so it’s not going to be any better now,” he said.

“Definitely, a new back four is needed. Maybe a goalkeeper.”

On September 14, Scholes said: “What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?

“Lammens might be that; I don’t know; I think the jury’s probably still out on that, and then you build from the back four, like Arsenal.

“It’s the way Arsenal started three or four years ago. Defensively, they have been absolutely brilliant.

Man Utd still need ‘top-class goalkeeper’ – Paul Scholes

“You need a top-class goalkeeper. You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams with… Raya at Arsenal, Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do.

“Whether Michael has just got to be patient and wait for that, I don’t know.”

After news emerged of Manchester City’s guilty FFP verdict, fellow pundit Gabby Agbonlahor told United to launch a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Donnarumma – I have been watching Lammens. Poor at the World Cup, cost Belgium in that game, and I think he has not been great this season,” he said.

“Look at the own goal – Lisandro Martinez against Fulham. He has got to be better with that save. I am not convinced in him.

“I will say Donnarumma to Manchester United. Manchester United will go and nick their number one goalkeeper.”

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