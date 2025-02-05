Ruben Amorim is ‘out of his depth’ as Richard Keys suggest he may ‘want out already’

Richard Keys feels Ruben Amorim may already ‘want out’ of Manchester United, as he’s ‘out of his depth’ and must ‘learn fast if he wants to stay in the job’.

United have struggled under both permanent managers this season. When Erik ten Hag was dismissed, the Red Devils were in the bottom half of the Premier League, and they remain there under Amorim.

In rather grim reading, the former Sporting CP boss became the fastest United manager to five home league losses, when being beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace on February 2.

Pundit Keys felt that United were poor, and Amorim’s decision were equally as bad, with the mindset of the manager coming into question.

Keys wrote in his blog: ‘There’s not much to say about United this week. Poor again wasn’t it? But it always is when they have to take a game to the opposition.

‘If they’re sitting in a low block and stopping the opposition from playing they’re ok. If they have to take a game to teams they struggle, which is why they’ve now lost seven home games.

‘As for playing [Kobbie] Mainoo as a false 9? And you’ve got [Rasmus] Hojlund and [Joshua] Zirkzee available. What are you actually saying to those players with a decision like that?

‘I’m afraid Amorim looks totally out of his depth. I wanted it to work, but it isn’t. He’s going to have to change and learn fast if he wants to stay in the job. I’m still not convinced he doesn’t want out already.’

Amorim was slammed for his tactics following the loss, with the strikers left on the bench for Mainoo, a midfielder who had never played up top before.

Broadcaster Julien Laurens branded the selection ‘ridiculous’ and stated the reason for the loss was more on him than it was anything else.

It is felt by many that things will get worse before they get better, and Amorim has to come up with a way of changing something or it will end up being a very poor season for United.

