Ratcliffe admits Rashford exit is ‘a good thing’ as key Amorim sale plans hinted at Man Utd

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe feels the exit of forward Marcus Rashford is “a good thing” as he also suggested that sales will help the budget available to Ruben Amorim in the summer.

Amorim made it no secret he was not a fan of Rashford when coming through the door at Old Trafford. The forward played six games for him, and was on the scoresheet three times.

However, the boss dropped Rashford for the Manchester derby in December, and he was not seen in a United shirt beyond that, with the manager citing poor training efforts as his reason against picking him, before Rashford was loaned out to Aston Villa in January.

United chairman Ratcliffe has suggested the forward’s exit from United is good for the player.

“He’s moved out of Manchester and maybe that’s a good thing for him. I am very pleased he is doing well,” he said.

“It’s good to see because he has got tremendous talent, but for whatever reason it wasn’t working in Manchester for the past couple of seasons. But he is a very talented footballer, Rashford.”

Ratcliffe also suggested that sales will boost the budget available to Amorim in the summer.

“There will be a budget for Amorim this summer. I’m not going to disclose it. Of course, that budget changes depending on who he might decide to sell because that would supplement the budget,” he said.

Rashford is available to Villa at the end of his loan for £40million, and he has shown promise for the Midlands outfit so far, so there’s certainly a chance they take that opportunity.

Otherwise, there remain clubs being linked with the forward’s signature for if that move doesn’t happen.

A report in February suggested that United were hoping to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, and their preferred route to that transfer would be to offer up Rashford.

It was suggested there was ‘uncertainty’ over whether Villa would take up their option to land the United man, which could play into the Red Devils’ hands in potentially getting a promising player out of it.

