Man Utd ask Prem rival for international goalkeeper with Onana banishment coming

Manchester United have reportedly ‘asked for information’ on the transfer of a Premier League and international goalkeeper, with Andre Onana soon to be pushed out.

The signing of Onana has at many times looked like a failed one for United. He’s the Premier League goalkeeper with most errors leading to goals in all competitions since joining the club in 2023.

Two of those errors came in United’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Lyon, after which reports stated he has been losing the trust of the coaches, and there’s ‘serious consideration’ about replacing him.

Brighton man Bart Verbruggen could be the man to do it. The 20-cap Netherlands keeper, who’s started all but two Premier League games for his club side after sharing duties last season, is on United’s radar, with them and Bayern Munich said to have ‘asked for information’ on him, per Gazzetta dello Sport.

Verbruggen is also being eyed by AC Milan, but the report admits that move could be ‘complicated’ with United and Bayern in the mix.

But if the Red Devils don’t get Verbruggen, there are other options on the table. They’re said to be keen on Lucas Chevalier – also on Milan’s radar – Senne Lammens and James Trafford.

Though Newcastle want the Burnley goalkeeper, it’s been said him moving to Old Trafford ‘can’t be ruled out’.

Whoever they get, it seems United are getting serious about moving on from Onana. The report which suggested consideration was ongoing to replace him also stated the Red Devils were hopeful ‘that an offer from a Saudi club might materialise’.

That way, they could banish the Cameroonian while they’re likely to receive a decent fee, given Saudi Pro League clubs have become well known for splashing big sums on various different types of players.

