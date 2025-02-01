Mathys Tel could land at one of Manchester United or Aston Villa

Manchester United and Aston Villa have both been described as ‘concrete options’ for Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel, with contact made by both clubs.

Tel is one of the most in-demand strikers in the world currently. Having played just over 250 Bundesliga minutes this season, after directly contributing to 16 goals in all competitions last term, he could surely be doing more elsewhere.

A number of Premier League clubs, such as Villa, United, Chelsea and Tottenham have taken an interest, but Spurs were turned down by Tel after Bayern said yes to their proposal.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Villa and United are both ‘concrete options’ for the striker. It’s stated that a verbal offer has been launched by the Red Devils, which is currently under review.

It is also believed there have been ‘new calls’ from Villa ‘this morning’ to find out if a deal is possible.

Both clubs would need to convince the striker that the move is beneficial to him in regards to playing time, but reports have already suggested Tel would welcome a move to United, and an attacking spot has opened up at Villa after Jhon Duran’s exit.

Tel has been excluded from the Bayern squad for their next game, with the club aware he could leave, and clearly not against that idea after accepting a Tottenham bid.

The reason for the striker rejecting them was reportedly that he wanted to stay at Bayern.

However, insider Florian Plettenberg reports that that both an exit or Tel staying at the club are possibilities.

It remains to be seen what happens, but with clubs still swirling and seemingly in need of attacking reinforcements, it’s a saga which could go right down to the wire.

