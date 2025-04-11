Manchester United have reportedly dropped their asking price for Alejandro Garnacho, aware that they won’t be able to sell him for his current figure.

United could see the back of some big players in the summer. It’s been regularly suggested that Casemiro could be sold, while Rasmus Hojlund has suitors amid a torrid time at Old Trafford, and some young stars are not immune to being canned.

Kobbie Mainoo and Garnacho have both been the subject of reports of potential sales. The latter was of interest to Napoli and Chelsea in January, but neither wanted to pay the £60million United were asking for.

Now, Italian outlet Il Mattino suggests the Red Devils have taken note of that, the report stating they’ve accepted they can’t sell Garnacho for that price, and have dropped his value to £40million.

That’s a 33 per cent reduction on what they were asking for less than six months ago, and they could potentially encourage a transfer as a result.

Indeed, it’s believed that Napoli and Chelsea remain interested in the winger, despite not being able to get him in January.

It seems United boss Ruben Amorim is not entirely enamoured with Garnacho, potentially suggesting he’d be open to selling him.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Onana blunders cost ‘progressing’ Man Utd as Zirkzee highlights second star in ‘worst in history’ running

👉 Forget Ronaldo to Obertan – De Gea to Onana is ‘single biggest downgrade’ and Amorim must ‘drop’ him

👉 Man Utd: ‘2/10’ star deemed ‘complete failure’ by French media after ‘catastrophic’ performance

He suggested of late that “something is missing” with the forward, and that he and other attackers at the club are “not doing things with the quality they should do”.

Garnacho’s role in United’s system has prompted legend Rio Ferdinand to tell him to “go to Napoli”. That’s because he thinks Amorim’s formation does not suit him, and he’d be a better asset in a side which had proper winger spots.

Whether the winger is able to go to the Serie A side remains to be seen, with Chelsea seemingly likely to give them competition given they are still in the mix, and there’s a cheaper transfer in view.

READ MORE: Ten Manchester United ‘worsts’ as Ratcliffe to thank for Red Devils nadir