Man Utd news: Ten Hag ‘under huge pressure’ if situation worsens, as ‘successor’ talk clarified

Journalist Laurie Whitwell believes that Erik ten Hag will be ‘under huge pressure’ if Manchester United lose their next three games, though there is no talk surrounding his successor just yet.

United have started the season with two wins, a draw and two losses in five matches. After those five games, they found themselves 11th in the Premier League.

After an eighth-placed finish last season, their worst in the Premier League era, they do not seem to have made the improvements that the board would have wanted to see.

As a result, pressure is mounting on Ten Hag, who is frequently said to be nearing the sack. According to Athletic write Whitwell, the next three games being lost would be very bad for the manager, but might not be enough to see him pushed out just yet.

‘I think Ten Hag would be under huge pressure if United fail to win those games, but given what’s been said publicly – and what I hear privately regarding no appetite for change – I would be surprised if he loses his job at that juncture,’ Whitwell wrote.

‘Clearly, though, results need to improve. I haven’t heard any rumblings about a successor.’

Reports of late have suggested there are multiple managers in United’s thinking to take over from Ten Hag.

Eddie Howe, Simone Inzaghi and Gareth Southgate are among the names on that list. However, right now, it does not seem that any of them are being lined up to take the United job.

That said, fans will be very underwhelmed if the next three games are lost, and with patience already running thin with Ten Hag, they may demand that United make a change in that event.

On the flip side, Ten Hag could inspire his side to wins in those games, and the outlook could look different.

