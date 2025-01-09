Ruud van Nistelrooy may not be able to land Victor Lindelof at Leicester

Fabrizio Romano has detailed whether Leicester will be able to land Victor Lindelof in what he describes as a “busy” January for the Midlands outfit.

When Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge of Leicester in November, it was reported he had eyes on some United players, following his spell as interim boss there. Toby Collyer, Dan Gore and Harry Amass were all mentioned as potential additions.

The young trio have found minutes hard to come by at United, but at a side with less quality, could be given their fair share of game time.

In any case, of late, Lindelof has been mooted as a potential Leicester signing, of course having played a lot of football for United, but only nine games coming so far this season.

Transfer insider Romano has discussed the potential of the Foxes landing the centre-back.

“For Leicester, despite the links we had with Victor Lindelof, I’m not sure the player is keen on leaving Man United to go to Leicester in January. But just in general, I think Leicester will be busy in the January,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

Lindelof would be free to leave United in the summer if he were not to move on in January, so could just wait out his last six months and have his pick of clubs, while holding out for chances to improve United’s form if called upon.

That could potentially give Leicester a chance at him in the summer. But if Lindelof does not want to move there now, it seems unlikely his view would change.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365:

👉 Kobbie Mainoo leads the Premier League’s underpaid army

👉 Kobbie Mainoo to Chelsea? Man Utd fans would rather take PSR hit

👉 Manchester United flop among five summer transfers clubs are already desperate to sell

That said, Romano was not definitive, only stating he’s not sure if the January move has legs, rather than shutting it down entirely.

In any case, there will be positive signs for Leicester in their quest to avoid the Premier League drop – they are currently 19th – given the insider stated it will be a busy period for the club.

Given they are the joint second-worst defensive side in the league at the moment and only four sides have scored fewer goals than them, it seems it’ll have to be in multiple areas if they want to survive.

READ MORE: Man Utd in ‘concrete’ talks with Napoli over Rashford swap for £71.2m winger in PSG hijack