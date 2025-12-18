Ruben Amorim takes his place in the dugout ahead of a Premier League match.

According to reports, Manchester United are planning to make more statement signings in the next two transfer windows and have ‘four top targets’.

The Red Devils did some great business in the transfer market in the summer, spending around £230m on a squad overhaul.

They landed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to improve their attack, while Senne Lammens has replaced Andre Onana as their No.1 goalkeeper.

Man Utd secured these signings as they raised funds through offloading unwanted talents, with this expected to continue in January and next summer.

This has helped Ruben Amorim‘s side improve this season, but they are still far away from being a serious contender for the Premier League title.

Therefore, Man Utd are expected to be active in the next two transfer windows as they look to strengthen their squad, with their priority being to improve their midfield.

Man Utd wanted to sign Carlos Baleba in the summer, but they were priced out of a £100m+ move for the Brighton stat at the time.

Baleba remains on their radar as they look for a defensive midfielder to be Casemiro’s long-term replacement, though Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are other options.

Man Utd could also target more front-foot midfielders as Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are heavily linked with exits ahead of next month.

Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims they are ‘planning a mind-blowing spending spree’, potentially worth £200m, and they have ‘four top targets’.

The report claims:

‘The January transfer window is expected to kick off the spending spree, with Man Utd ready to splash the cash despite the mid-season challenges of inflated prices and limited availability. ‘Targets include high-profile names such as Crystal Palace ace Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Hove Albion. Man Utd are also in the conversation for Antoine Semenyo.’

In another report for TEAMtalk, journalist Dean Jones has explained why he could see VfB Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller replacing Fernandes and/or Mainoo next year.

“If Man Utd look outside the Premier League for a Bruno replacement, then I would expect Angelo Stiller [who is rated at £52m] to be in the mix as a target.

“For some time now, I have been hearing his name mentioned as a target, but always with the caveat that he would replace Kobbie Mainoo or Fernandes.

“At this rate, both players look like they might leave soon, so at a time when Man Utd want more tenacity in the centre of the field, I think Stiller might come into conversations.

“Stiller can play in a deep midfield role, but also create, and if they find another midfielder to go in there too, which will be the plan, then they can start looking at a long-term plan.”