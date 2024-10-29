Next Man Utd manager: Amorim exit clause reports false as Xavi ‘talks’ intensify

Ruben Amorim and Xavi have been linked with the job at Old Trafford.

Man Utd will have to pay €20m if they want Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to become Erik ten Hag’s successor, according to reports.

The Red Devils confirmed on Monday morning that they had decided to sack Ten Hag after over two seasons in charge of the Premier League club.

Widespread reports then emerged shortly after that Man Utd were in talks to bring Amorim to the club with the Red Devils willing to pay a reported €10m release clause in his contract.

It has been claimed that Amorim has ‘agreed’ to become the new Man Utd manager and Romano confirmed again this morning that he’d “given initial green light” to join as their new manager.

Romano also repeated that his exit clause is €10m, he wrote on X: “Ruben Amorim has given initial green light to Man United. He’s keen on joining the club, accepting the project and the terms discussed. Amorim respects Sporting… and so it depends on club to club negotiation now. Exit clause for top clubs is around €10m.”

However, RTP and A Bola in Portugal are claiming that Man Utd will actually have to pay double the reported amount that the English press are reporting.

A Bola wrote: ‘In England, it is mentioned that Rúben Amorim’s release clause with Sporting is 10 million euros, but this information does not correspond to reality: the coach’s clause is €20m for foreign clubs and €30m for Portugal.’

Another publication Record has reported that Amorim is now ‘one small step away’ from completing a move to Man Utd.

Record claim: ‘At the closing time of this edition, the probability of Rúben Amorim heading to United was very high, following a day of intense contacts that brought positions closer and gave strength to a scenario that in the early afternoon seemed no more than a rumour.’

However, Football Insider are insisting that former Barcelona boss Xavi is still in the frame for the Man Utd job as talks have intensified over the past few days.

