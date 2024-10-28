Ruben Amorim and Thomas Frank are among the candidates to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim have both responded to reports linking them with Manchester United after Erik ten Hag was sacked by the club on Monday.

Ten Hag was relieved of his duties after defeat to West Ham on Sunday with the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League and without a win in Europe this season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will step up on an interim basis and may well be offered the permanent job, but United are drawing up a shortlist of other potential candidates for the role, including Frank, who has enjoyed a hugely successful spell with Brentford, bringing them up from the Championship and making them a solid mid-table Premier League side.

Asked about the links on Monday ahead of Brentford’s Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Frank insisted he is happy where he is but admitted he could be persuaded to move “if something comes up”.

“It is a delicate question. I have a big responsibility to Brentford, the fans, players and staff,” he told reporters on Monday.

“We will focus on Sheffield Wednesday [in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday]. I am very happy here it’s one of the best clubs in the world. What happens in the future, who knows.

“I will repeat myself. I’m very happy here and can see myself being here for a long time. If something comes up, let’s see. Now? No. Very happy.”

Asked for his thoughts on the departure of Ten Hag, Frank added: “Of course I feel for Erik. He is a great coach and has a great career. He did a good job at Man United, two trophies in two years.

“It’s a non-stop developing football world and that [record] is more than acceptable. At these big clubs, there are massive expectations but I also think there has to be a reality check. Clearly on paper, there are three clubs at the top of the table are in a better place [City Arsenal and Liverpool].

“When you are a head coach yourself, You always feel for guys who lose their jobs and I’m sure Erik gave everything.

“There are better people to judge that [improvement]. He had a very good first season and had more than a few injury problems that doesn’t help.”

Amorim, who’s been heavily linked with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s replacement, is also thought to be high on United’s shortlist.

A report on Monday declared him a ‘top candidate’ after the United chiefs spoke to the Sporting boss about replacing Ten Hag.

But Amorim refused to comment when asked about the job on Monday.

“I was expecting that question and obviously I’m not going to talk about the future, because otherwise I’ll always have to comment, so it’s not worth it, I won’t comment,” he told reporters on Monday.

“I’m very proud to be the coach of Sporting, that’s all.”