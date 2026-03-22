‘Elite’ coach snubs rival offer after Man Utd ‘meeting’ as two pundits endorse brilliant move

The chances of Manchester United making Andoni Iraola their next manager have increased after he appeared to reject Athletic Club, while Jamie Redknapp and Andy Cole have backed the Bournemouth coach to move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim in January before appointing Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season. Carrick has helped to turn United’s fortunes around, as they occupy third place and are in a fantastic position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Carrick has brought the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford, with players such as Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Kobbie Mainoo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens thriving under his guidance.

Carrick has a good chance of landing the job permanently. Although, INEOS chiefs also want to consider any top-class options that may become available, with this summer shaping up to be huge for the manager market.

Iraola is a prime candidate to join United as he has done brilliantly at Bournemouth. There has recently been speculation that Iraola might succeed from Ernesto Valverde at boyhood side Athletic, but the tactician has cooled such rumours by saying (via the Evening Standard): “No, it doesn’t have anything to do with me.

“Probably as a supporter because it is my club, but no, it doesn’t affect the situation.

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“I’ve said it a lot of times, I’m very happy here.

“I have a great relationship with the club, and it’s true that we will have to take a decision according to this, but it’s a situation I have had most of my years as manager.

“It is not new to me.”

Iraola’s comments come after United officials reportedly held an ’emergency manager meeting’ to discuss their options on Friday.

Bournemouth will try to keep Iraola this summer by offering him a new two-year contract. But it remains to be seen whether the 43-year-old will accept such terms amid interest from United, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

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After Bournemouth held United to a controversial 2-2 draw on Friday night, Sky Sports pundits Redknapp and Cole were asked about Iraola potentially replacing Carrick.

“He is an elite manager, I think he is top, I love the way that Bournemouth play and he has been an absolute revelation,” Redknapp replied.

“I have said that before [Iraola being on United’s managerial shortlist], absolutely, I think he could definitely do it. Bournemouth play with high energy and tempo that I think Manchester United would want if he was the one of the managers they looked at.

“I think he could definitely do that job.”

Cole added: “Yeah, why not? He’s a good manager.

“But put it this way, he’s not going to struggle for options. I think to get Bournemouth in the positions they find themselves in, playing really good football and bringing in good players, that is a big bonus.

“I have watched them quite a bit this season, they are a good team. Finishing mid-table again for such a small club is a testament to him.”

Other potential candidates include Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi and Oliver Glasner.

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