The leading contenders to be next Manchester United manager if they sack Erik ten Hag

Even if Erik ten Hag is struggling to have the desired impact at Manchester United, a glance through the list of favourites to replace him should make the Dutchman feel secure in his job for now.

Ten Hag isn’t the problem at Manchester United. The idea of sacking the manager – another one – is ludicrous, but then Manchester United are a ludicrous football club.

If they did axe Ten Hag, who might be the next fall guy? Here are the favourites according to the bookies…

Zinedine Zidane

The ex-Real Madrid coach has been away from the game for almost two years now but he seems ready to come back. “I feel refreshed now,” he told GQ this summer. “There is nothing better than talking to a player before a match. I need that.”

The thing is, having achieved what he’s achieved while retaining his unique aura, Zidane will have his pick of jobs. He is perennially linked with PSG, the feeling being that if he was going to work in the Paris circus, he would have done it by now. You could say similar about links with United. In what way, right now, would the job at Old Trafford hold any allure for Zizou?

The most recent talk of his next gig centred on Marseille, with it being reported that he had agreed to boss OM if the club was taken over by Saudi investors. And if so, he’d get a huge transfer kitty. Which highlights his bargaining position. United, in their current guise, could offer Zidane very few of things that will draw him to his next role.

Julian Nagelsmann

Ten Hag is under no immediate threat from Nagelsmann. The 36-year-old (36, FFS) has recently been appointed as Germany coach to guide his nation through the European Championships being played on home soil next summer.

The ex-RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich boss might be available after that but most likely only if Germany have flopped hard. If Die Mannschaft perform creditably at Euro 2024, there will be a clamour to keep him at his post, and it is hard to fathom why he might walk away from managing his country to have a go and managing the unmanageable.

Graham Potter

Arf! Just imagine if United did sack Ten Hag and they replaced him with the man who crashed and burned so spectacularly at Chelsea. Potter has plenty of mitigation – it is hard to imagine anyone succeeding at Stamford Bridge last season, but the ex-Brighton manager needs to re-establish his credentials for the top jobs elsewhere before being considered by the biggest clubs again.

And just ponder the reaction among the egos in the United dressing room. Some of these lads refused to listen to Ralf Rangnick having had to Google the German when he was appointed. The prospect of this squad tuning in to Potter seems… remote.

Antonio Conte

The Italian seemed thoroughly miserable at Spurs so just imagine his mood if he had to deal with the sh*tshow at Old Trafford. Conte’s head would fall off.

The ex-Chelsea, Juventus and Inter boss is said to be keen on a return to Serie A, with Roma and Milan mentioned as possible destinations for the 56-year-old.

Gareth Southgate

Among the names on this list, Southgate is one that we could see taking over at Old Trafford. But, like Nagelsmann, the England boss is no threat to Ten Hag while there is a European Championships to prepare for.

After that, though, it seems Southgate might be ready to call time on his Three Lions reign. His contract runs until December 2024 but a decision either way will surely come in the immediate aftermath of the Euros. Where might United be come that point? F*** knows. And you could say the same of Southgate’s stock. England glory would see him regain his status as a national treasure but he could just as likely find himself getting the Graham Taylor-turnip treatment on the front pages.

Diego Simeone

Will Simeone ever leave Atletico Madrid? Not if the club can help it. The coach’s contract expires at the end of the season but Atletico want to pin him down to new terms until 2027. That might involve a pay-cut, but the promise of an extra year would still see Simeone earn more than €100million at the club he has reigned over for the last 12 years.

United could certainly use some of the grit that Simeone instills in his Atletico sides seeing as these Red Devils possess all the backbone of a starfish without the bite. But the Argentinean probably isn’t the type of character to sign a contract to immediately walk away from it.

Mauricio Pochettino

If Pochettino was going to manage United, it would surely have happened by now. The Red Devils have blown out the ex-Spurs and PSG boss at least twice now when, each time, he was probably an ideal candidate.

But Poch doesn’t hold grudges. “Soccer is timing,” he told Marca in May. “These are the moments for it to coincide and for that marriage to happen. Sometimes it’s just a matter of time. I don’t believe in trains passing only once. I think that sometimes you have to have the necessary patience and you have to know how to wait. The ‘timing’ is handled by football.”

That was shortly before Pochettino boarded the Chelsea train destined for f*** knows where.

Thomas Frank

The Brentford manager’s stock is certainly rising. Perhaps not yet to super-club levels, which is where United still see themselves, even if their actions speak differently. But Frank deserves at least to be mentioned.

The Dane’s success, though, has come from building Brentford up from the bottom, instilling a culture geared to produce better people as well as better footballers. You could not air drop Frank, or anyone else, into Old Trafford and expect him to replicate his success on a bigger scale, certainly not immediately. There are far too many vested interests for United to be a cohesive club. Without wholesale changes, starting at the very top, someone like Frank would get chewed up and spat out in no time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

The last-but-one United manager is currently 33/1 to retake the wheel, the same odds as Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel and, wait for it… Jesse Marsch.

