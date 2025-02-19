Man Utd are poised to replace Ruben Amorim with a Premier League manager if things don’t improve before the end of the season, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season with the Man Utd board choosing to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of October before replacing him with Amorim.

But things have got worse under Amorim with the Red Devils currently 15th in the Premier League table as the Portuguese head coach has managed just four wins in his 14 league matches in charge.

Only four Premier League teams have scored fewer goals than Man Utd with the Red Devils just 12 points away from 18th-placed Ipswich Town, who occupy the final relegation place.

Man Utd are in crisis on and off the field and much of the blame for their current plight on and off the pitch has been placed at the door of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Despite that, current results on the pitch cannot be ignored and there are rumours that Amorim is now under pressure of the sack with reports in Spain yesterday claiming they could appoint Xavi if the Portuguese head coach is fired at the end of the season.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes claim that the Man Utd board are ‘beginning to question whether the Portuguese coach is the solution to the team’s problems or whether his time should come to an end’.

The report adds that Brentford boss Frank ‘could take the reins if the team does not show improvement in the coming days’ with their defeat against Tottenham on Sunday a ‘hard blow’.

Fichajes adds:

‘His arrival came with the promise of returning the team to the fight for the top spots, but the reality is that they are stuck in fifteenth place, far from any European aspirations. ‘Although Amorim is not the only one responsible for the poor form, the decisions taken in recent months have weakened the team rather than strengthened it. With the pressure mounting, his continuity will depend on an immediate reaction. If the results do not improve, Thomas Frank could be the chosen one to lead a new project in Manchester.’

Man Utd only signed Patrick Dorgu in the January transfer window to help out Amorim and ex-Red Devils striker reckons they should re-sign Paul Pogba to help out in midfield.

When asked if he would take the former France international back at Man Utd, Saha told Best Betting Sites: “Yes, I would take Paul Pogba back at Manchester United in a heartbeat. It’s not only because of the squad that we have now with injuries and all that, but for all the elements that he brings as a player.

“We need guarantees, we need quality, we need confidence, we need leadership, and this guy now has an opportunity to show how much he wants it.

“Pogba can show he has the ability to be one of the best in the league in this position, especially with the motivation and the focus that he has to understand where he can improve and what parts of his game he needs to adapt.

“Pogba has to focus on himself and think, all those things that I’ve done in the past, I should not do anymore. It’s an opportunity to sign someone who is highly motivated.

“He’s going to obviously still have huge confidence about his ability. I’m sure that when he looks at this midfield at United, he has a different type of vibe in his game. So definitely it’s an easy fit.

“I think that he will communicate with the manager. He would be humble after the situation. He’s been injured; he’s been banned. I’m sure Pogba wants the visibility.

“He wants to go back to a French team as soon as possible, so he just needs to pick the right project. For him to get back into the national team, he needs to show that he can still do it at the top level. United would be signing a player that is completely dedicated and focussed on achieving his goals, because he’s been out of the game for so long.

“I’m sure that the most important thing for Pogba would be to show Amorim and the Manchester United fans that he is still one of the best players in the world. He will want to show people how good he was and how good it can still be.

“I think it’s a nice opportunity for the club and the player.”