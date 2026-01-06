Glasner, Howe respond to Man Utd next manager links as Guardiola shares reaction to Amorim sack

Oliver Glasner and Eddie Howe have been linked with the Man Utd job.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe have responded to rumours they could replace Ruben Amorim at Man Utd.

The Red Devils revealed on Monday morning that they had sacked Amorim after a 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday with Darren Fletcher taking charge of their next game versus Burnley.

Amorim came out after the match with a rant directed towards the board and his doubters before being sacked less than 24 hours later.

Reports have claimed that Man Utd made the decision to sack Amorim before the Leeds fixture after he fell out with director of football Jason Wilcox over formations and recruitment.

Man Utd are now likely to appoint an interim manager to follow Fletcher until the end of the season with the decision on a permanent successor to be taken in the summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have taken the decision to dismiss Ruben Amorim with immediate effect and the club are now assessing their next steps, with a strong possibility of appointing a caretaker manager until the end of the season before moving for a permanent solution in the summer.

“That said, Man Utd may still explore opportunities in the market and could decide to appoint a permanent manager immediately, depending on the options available. The club will take time to evaluate the situation before making a final call.”

Romano also clarified Amorim’s contract situation and rumours that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be his temporary replacement at Man Utd.

He added: “It is important to clarify the situation regarding Ruben Amorim. This was a club decision, not a resignation. Amorim remains under contract with Man Utd until 2027, meaning the club will continue to pay his salary unless another club negotiates an exit in the coming months.

“Amorim had publicly stated that he would not resign, and less than 24 hours later the club chose to end his tenure.

“In the short term, Darren Fletcher is expected to be on the touchline for the upcoming midweek fixtures. Regarding rumours from England, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be open to returning as caretaker manager and would be willing to help the club if asked. However, there is no decision yet, either on a caretaker or on the permanent managerial appointment, which remains the most crucial choice.

“Internal discussions are ongoing as Man Utd decide their next step following Amorim’s dismissal.”

Plenty of names have been bandied about over the last 24 hours with both Crystal Palace’s Glasner and Newcastle’s Howe among the names mentioned.

When asked about being favourite to take over at Old Trafford, Glasner said on Tuesday: “I’m not allowed to bet. I don’t look at it. I’m Crystal Palace manager and it makes no sense for you to ask me any more questions about it.”

Newcastle head coach Howe was asked if anything could tempt him away from St James’ Park amid Amorim’s sacking at Man Utd, to which he replied: “No. Not at this current time.

“The most important thing for me is happiness in the role, happiness in the job, the relationships that I have with the people around me.

“That has not always been consistently good. Things can change at any football club, but I’m very happy at the moment.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola hailed Amorim as a “top manager” after hearing the news of his sacking at Man Utd and wished him “all the best in the future”.

Guardiola said in his Friday press conference: “It’s a fact [that managers now get] less time, I know. Like what happened with Enzo.

“I cannot say anything for respect for the players and for the institution, Chelsea, United. Only I can say the same. Rúben is a top manager, so decisions have been made for our neighbours, so I wish him, Rúben, all the best in the future.”