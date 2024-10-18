Manchester United have reportedly made contact with former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic over him replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Reports leading up to and during the international break suggested Ten Hag may not still be in charge of the club for their clash with Brentford on Saturday with the Dutchman leading United to 14th in the Premier League after just two wins from their opening seven league games.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS decision-makers decided not to pull the trigger on Ten Hag, who has at least one more game to prove his worth, though a fresh report claims the game against Brentford could be something of an ‘audition’ for his opposite number Thomas Frank, who is now thought to be the ‘leading contender’ to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Options for United to appoint an out-of-work manager were limited even before Thomas Tuchel agreed to become the England boss, but BILD journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Ineos have ‘already been in contact’ with Terzic.

Falk wrote in the Daily Briefing: ‘Another Dortmund coach is very highly rated on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist at the moment – it’s Edin Terzic. There has already been contact with the 41-year-old and they’ve been watching him since the summer.

‘United is very impressed with how he reached the Champions League final with Dortmund. Terzic is also available on the market as a free agent, so let’s see how it works out with Erik ten Hag.

‘But I heard that Edin Terzic is one of three candidates considered to succeed the Manchester United boss.’

Terzic left Dortmund at the end of last season having asked the club to ‘terminate his contract with immediate effect’.

Further reports of United talking to alternative options won’t please Ten Hag, who hit out at the media on Friday ahead of their clash with Brentford.

“The only noise is coming from some of you guys in the media, bringing up stories, creating fairytales, bringing lies because we are all on one page this club,” he said. “Internally in the club it is quiet.

“Of course, we are discussing the position where we are. We are unhappy with the position we are in and we have to turn to the corner but ultimately we are quiet, we are composed, we stay where we are, we stick to the plan and we are very convinced we will make a success.”

Despite the supposed calm at the club regarding Ten Hag’s future, the manager is aware of the task he had on is hands, but feels they are on the right track because “underneath” the terrible results and bang average performances there are “good patterns and good stats”.

“We have to climb a mountain. That is top football. Sometimes you have to face challenges, sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down, I am sure we will make a success as we did in the last two seasons. We are in a direction, underneath I see the good things, good patterns and good stats but of course we are where we are and that is not good enough.”