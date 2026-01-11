Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are fighting from the Man Utd job.

Michael Carrick is reported to be the favourite to take over as Manchester United’s interim manager.

The Red Devils are expected to confirm an appointment until the end of the season in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s sacking last week.

Darren Fletcher has presided over the two games since: a Premier League draw at Burnley; and an FA Cup defeat to Brighton.

After Sunday’s cup exit, Fletcher revealed he’d had ‘zero discussions’ with the club’s hierarchy over his own candidacy for the role, and he had been given ‘zero indications’ as to their thinking.

Fletcher has been told to report to Carrington on Monday morning, when he could learn that Carrick will be taking over.

The Guardian is reporting that Carrick has ’emerged from the interview process ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’ to be the interim boss.

Carrick met with director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada on Thursday before Solksjaer met the pair at Carrington on Saturday.

The report suggests that no offer has been made but United are ‘leaning towards’ Carrick.

A decision could be made on Monday with Wilcox and Berrada said to want to give the new appointment maximum time to prepare for Saturday’s derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Whoever takes over, they must lift a ‘fragile’ squad in the wake of a morale-sapping week.

Fletcher told TNT Sports after the Brighton defeat: “I think you could see the players are fragile but they’ve got to respond.

“Confidence is one of the most powerful things in football so when you don’t have it, you have to dig deep and then the confidence comes back.

“It’s over to them, they need to make sure that they have got a lot to play for this season. This team is still good enough to achieve success this season but they have to dig deep.”

He continued to urge the players to bounce back quickly while their season can still be saved.

“The thing for me is there’s still a lot to play for this season.

“And if I look at the players and we get players back from injury and AFCON and we get a fuller squad, I think these players have got the ability to qualify in the Champions League places.

“And that should be their objective, that should be their mindset.

“But they’re going to have to come together and be part of that as well.

“It’s not about a manager. It’s not about directors. It’s about everyone and the players have to group together, take responsibility, find a way of improving quickly and take on the challenge for the rest of the season.

“Don’t waste the season.

“It’s not Manchester United level or what’s expected from Manchester United. But ultimately, we have to do something.

“And that’s still not success, but take a step forward by qualifying for the Champions League.”