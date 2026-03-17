Two elite managers tell Man Utd they are ‘keen’ on job as Carrick verdict is clear

Michael Carrick, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi are all candidates for the Man Utd job.

Man Utd have been told by Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann that they would be ‘keen’ on the permanent manager job at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in incredible form recently with interim boss Michael Carrick guiding them to 22 points from a possible 27 in his nine matches in charge.

Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim in January and are looking to finally end a miserable 13 years without challenging for a Premier League title.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be keen to get their next appointment right with Carrick now a leading contender for the permanent job.

The current Man Utd interim head coach is not guaranteed the job yet with our friends at TEAMtalk insisting that the Red Devils are considering five external names to succeed Amorim.

Germany manager Nagelsmann and former Brighton boss De Zerbi ‘are both believed to be keen on the position’ while England boss Thomas Tuchel is still being looked at.

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Diego Simeone, who has been at Atletico Madrid for 15 years, and Paris Saint-Germain gaffer Luis Enrique are another two managers under consideration at Old Trafford but ‘neither is understood to have expressed a strong desire to move to the Premier League’.

Although it’s not certain that Carrick will get the permanent position at the end of the season, TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has claimed that Carrick is “impressing” and that Man Utd will not be swayed by outside noise.

Bailey said: “Michael Carrick is impressing, the way he is working, his attitude and commitment to the role, and it is this that will earn him the role – not opinions, either way.

“This is Manchester United, it is a pressure cooker of a club – it always will be. There will always be comments both negative and positive. But I am told that will not sway the club in any way.

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“The club are working hard on the manager front, and whilst Carrick is emerging in pole position, the club insist they are doing due diligence on every option available to them.”

The outside noise Bailey is talking about came recently from Roy Keane with the Man Utd legend insisting that there are “better options” than Carrick for the job.

When asked who he would be better suited, Keane told Sky Sports: “There’s loads, [Diego] Simeone and [Luis] Enrique. You go and try and find the best, [Thomas] Tuchel you have [to Redknapp] just mentioned.

“If they [the Manchester United board] try and suss all these managers and they come back demanding £25-30million-a-year then I get it but the responsibility of the board is to go out and get the best that’s available to Man United.”

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