Romano reveals the two managers ‘guaranteed’ a shot at the permanent Man Utd job

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi will definitely be considered for the permanent Man Utd job in the summer.

The Red Devils chose to sack Ruben Amorim last week after the club had struggled for 14 months under the Portuguese head coach.

Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League last term and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham, while they won just three of their final 11 matches under Amorim.

And the Red Devils have now appointed Michael Carrick as the new interim manager until the end of the season after Darren Fletcher took charge of two matches post-Amorim.

Man Utd will then wait until the summer to appoint a permanent successor to Amorim and Romano has revealed that the Red Devils board are set to “begin the process” despite Carrick’s appointment.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have officially confirmed Michael Carrick as their new head coach until the end of the season.

“The backroom staff has been decided, with Darren Fletcher returning to a coaching role in the academy rather than joining Carrick’s staff, despite being offered the position.

“Carrick is very excited about the opportunity, but Manchester United will still begin the process of identifying their next permanent manager ahead of the 2026-27 season.”

And Romano has revealed that England boss Tuchel and Marseille head coach De Zerbi are both set to be under consideration when Man Utd appoint a new permanent manager.

Romano added: “Two names guaranteed to be considered by INEOS are Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi.

“Tuchel is fully focused on England and the World Cup, while De Zerbi is doing an excellent job at Olympique Marseille, but both remain appreciated internally.

“This will be a long process with more names involved, and nothing is expected to happen quickly.”

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has also been linked with the Man Utd job and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague insists his compatriot is “pleased” with the speculation.

Balague said on The Sports Agents podcast: “I think he’s pleased by the fact that he’s linked to the Manchester United job, and he will be linked, in my eyes, with the job he’s done at Aston Villa, which is there for everybody to see,”he says. “He’s done a great job. He could go anywhere in the world.”

He added: “It is a difficult club to go to, and certainly he won’t find the harmony, the happiness, and the names and people that works around him. He’ll have much more money at Manchester United, but the structure is not right for him, I don’t think. But in any case, there’s no argument. He has plans for Aston Villa.”