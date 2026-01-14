Stam outlines two key attributes next Man Utd manager must have as Carrick is warned

Man Utd legend Jaap Stam has outlined what the Red Devils should be looking for in their next permanent manager after sacking Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils ended Amorim’s time at Old Trafford last week after winning just three of his last 11 matches in charge of the club.

Darren Fletcher was put in his place for two games before Michael Carrick was appointed as the Man Utd interim manager until the end of the season.

The Red Devils will then decide on a permanent successor to Amorim in the summer with a number of top managers set to be available at the end of the campaign.

When asked who Man Utd should be looking at as their long-term solution to their managerial woes, speaking on behalf of the Covers.com World Cup betting team, Stam said: “In modern football, tactics are very important. If you look at the Premier League, there are managers up and down the league who are technically strong. Manchester United need someone who has got the knowledge to make the team very difficult for the opposition, technically strong.

“But you also need someone who is a man manager, who can get along with all the players, including the experienced squad members, not just the young ones.

“A good manager will know how to use the younger players and then also have the ability to talk to experienced players, giving them both the same motivation to work hard for the club and to get everything out of themselves.”

On whether the time was right for Amorim to leave Man Utd, Stam added: “There were discussions about Ruben Amorim’s future and his style of play for a long time, as Manchester United were not consistently getting results. He did better this season, and was getting the team closer to the European positions – he had the opportunity to take United back into the Champions League.

“But how United have been playing in recent weeks is not good enough. The moment comes when the board have to make a decision about the manager, and if the level of performance didn’t change it was inevitable that Amorim would eventually be sacked, and that’s the decision that the board have made.”

Stam also warned new interim boss Carrick that it’s a big step up for the former Middlesbrough manager, he said: “Other than his brief spell as caretaker manager, Michael Carrick hasn’t held such a position at a football club of Manchester United’s size for a long period of time. He’s only had proper experience on a full-time basis at Middlesborough in the Championship, which is completely different to the Premier League.

“Hopefully, Carrick brings a positive impact to the club and guides them through the rest of the season. Finishing in a European place would go a long way given the current situation at Old Trafford, so only time will tell if he proves to be a good choice.

“United need an interim manager who knows the club. Saying that, the club has changed over time; it’s different from when myself, Carrick or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played. But you need someone who is familiar with the fans, a good coach and someone who has strong man-management skills.

“For the remainder of the season, I believe the club’s hierarchy will have told Carrick what style of football they want to see, rather than give him free rein on formation and structure.”

