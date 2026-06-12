Michael Carrick is the new permanent head coach at Old Trafford.

Sandro Tonali is “next on the list” for Manchester United after they missed out on Elliot Anderson, according to a club insider.

Anderson emerged as a target for Manchester United thanks to his standout performances for Nottingham Forest and England as he prepares to partner Declan Rice in central midfield for England at the World Cup under Thomas Tuchel.

United have already agreed a deal to sign Brazilian star Ederson from Atalanta to replace compatriot Casemiro at Old Trafford, but reports suggest the INEOS bosses want to land at least one more midfielder this summer as Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte is also set to depart the club.

Anderson is thought to have been their top target, but the 23-year-old prefers a move to City, who saw a second bid for the 23-year-old rejected by Forest on Wednesday.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed ‘the bid is worth £106million with potential add-ons taking it in excess of £120m’, but ‘Forest want the fixed fee to consider a sale of the England international to eclipse the £125m British record Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer’.

United have branded that bid ‘a disgrace’ and have moved onto other targets, with reports on Friday claiming they’re set to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the signing of West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes in an £80m deal.

That news came after Fabrizio Romano revealed on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United are in official contact with the agent of the player.

“Manchester United already started the conversation with the agent to start preparing a bid to West Ham, so Man Utd are for sure in conversations with Mateus Fernandes.

“So, we have to take this into consideration and then see how other clubs will react because there are more clubs, not only Man Utd, not only Real Madrid, so it’s going to be an interesting race surely.”

‘Next on the list’

But former chief Man Utd scout Mick Brown has been “told” that Newcastle star Sandro Tonali – who’s valued by the Magpies at £100m – is “next on the list” for the Red Devils after walking away from the deal for Anderson.

“Everybody knows by now, Elliot Anderson was the top target,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But it now looks like he’s going to Man City, there have been big offers made and they’re pushing to get tha

“So United now have to look further down their shortlist, and I’m told the next on that list is Sandro Tonali, because he could be looking to leave Newcastle this summer.

“There’s been speculation that his agent has made contact with different clubs, and United are definitely among the clubs interested.

“If he’s going to be available, he is the one they will want after they get this deal for Ederson over the line, because he ticks a number of boxes that Carrick is looking for.

“He’s a top midfielder, Tonali, so it would certainly make a lot of sense and it would be cheaper than doing a deal for Anderson as well.”

A report earlier this week claimed some people within Newcastle now ‘expect rather than fear’ Tonali’s exit after Anthony Gordon’s quick £70m exit to Barcelona offered proof of a ‘new transfer strategy’ which will see them not trying to fight players who want out from leaving the club.