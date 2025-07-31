Man Utd: Next signing after Sesko revealed amid fresh Romano update as ‘spending to continue’

According to reports, Manchester United’s ‘spending is to continue’ after landing Benjamin Sesko as they will turn their attention to a new top target.

So far this summer, Man Utd have made three summer signings as they have invested around £130m to land Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

The Red Devils have not done as much business as they would have liked, as the lack of exits has restricted their budget, but they are currently focused on landing a new striker as they pursue Sesko.

Arsenal targeted the RB Leipzig sensation before deciding to prioritise Viktor Gyokeres, which leaves Man Utd and Newcastle United vying for the striker’s signature.

Newcastle are interested in Sesko as they scour the market for a striker to replace Alexander Isak, while Man Utd need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Man Utd appear to have the edge over Newcastle as the ‘feeling inside’ St James’ Park is that the striker will end up joining the Red Devils.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd have ‘informed’ RB Leipzig on how they plan to proceed for Sesko.

He tweeted: ‘Manchester United have informed RB Leipzig that they are prepared to send formal bid for Benjamin Šeško, if player accepts the destination.

‘Newcastle also ready to bid since last week and to match Šeško’s financial request. Decision up to Šeško’.

Earlier on Thursday, Romano revealed that a swap deal could become a possibility as a Man Utd star is a “dream target for RB Leipzig”.

“Man Utd are showing Leipzig the opportunity to include a player into the deal for Sesko,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Then we have to see if the player is open to going to Leipzig because they have no European football [next season] for the first time in many years.

“So I don’t think it’s going to be easy to include a player in this deal, but it is showing how Man Utd are really trying to do business for Sesko.”

Romano added: “One of the names, a dream target for RB Leipzig, could be Rasmus Hojlund.

But let me say at the moment from the player side I have always told you [Hojlund] would love to stay at Manchester United. He is not entertaining any negotiations with other clubs at this stage.

“But this is showing how Man Utd and Leipzig are talking about eventual solutions.”

The Sun claims Man Utd’s ‘spending is to continue’ as ‘landing Sesko is unlikely to be the end’ for the Red Devils, while their next signing is mooted.

