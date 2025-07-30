Manchester United’s ‘next three signings’ have been ‘revealed’ as Ruben Amorim says he’s “ready to receive” the remaining four members of the bomb squad.

United completed the signings of Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon early in the window before dragging their feet to get a deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line.

And FourFourTwo now claim to have ‘revealed’ their ‘next three signings’ this summer, which they concede, will require the Red Devils to ‘maximise outgoings’

The first target is a new No.9, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko emerging as their priority, though ‘there is also still the prospect of signing Ollie Watkins’.

Newcastle have made the early running in the race to sign Sesko but now Man Utd have made their move to ‘open formal talks’ today in order to get a deal done.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘#MUFC open formal talks for Benjamin Sesko after sending a secret delegation to Germany. Christopher Vivell driving. Ruben Amorim put forward Ollie Watkins. #NUFC remain in the race. Both hoping price drops to €70m.’

Before The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd are now ‘prioritising a move’ for Sesko with the journalist adding that ‘Alexander Isak wanting to leave St James’ Park’ has ‘accelerated the actions’ of the Red Devils to get a deal done.

Ornstein added: ‘Watkins has admirers at Old Trafford but Villa told United early in the window that the 29-year-old is not for sale and are adamant he is staying. The United hierarchy are reluctant to pay what they thought it may have taken for Villa to consider doing business.’

FourFourTwo also claim that United will also look to sign a new goalkeeper and central midfielder this summer.

The report adds:

‘Furthermore, the Red Devils still hold additional interest in goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, especially with Andre Onana set to miss the start of the 2025/26 season through injury. Altay Bayindir has been suggested as another potential departure, if a buyer can be found for the Turkey international. ‘Elsewhere, Amorim is desperate for another central midfielder. Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand and Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha are two names who have been touted as potential solutions.’

But those additions will require United to find buyers for some or all of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, who are currently training away from the rest of their teammates, though Amorim says he’s “ready to receive” those players if interested parties don’t stump up the necessary fees.

“[Technical director] Jason [Wilcox], [chief executive] Omar Berrada and the club have a number for these players,” said Amorim, when asked about the quartet last week. “If they don’t reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that.

“Some players have to find a new place so we have more space in the team and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams. We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide.

“I understand the clubs are waiting for the last minute, but they can have a surprise. I’m ready to receive the players.”