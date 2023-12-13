Man Utd nightmare finally set to end as outcast greenlights move to Bundesliga side

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek come on in the Champions League.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek ‘is keen’ on a move to Eintracht Frankfurt after the Bundesliga side jumped to the top of the queue.

Van de Beek has had a horrible time of it at Old Trafford. Not since his first season with the club has he made more than 15 appearances in all competitions.

A loan move to Everton to get some minutes did not improve his standing, nor did the arrival of former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Multiple reports have suggested that the Dutch boss is ready to get rid of the midfielder – his 21 minutes of action this season show he’s not wanted.

It was recently reported by transfer insider Romano that Bundesliga side Frankfurt were heading the queue for Van de Beek’s signature, while high-flying Girona are also said to be interested in him.

He stated that talks were ‘advancing’ regarding a move to Frankfurt.

That move has been given fuel now, as Romano has revealed that Van de Beek ‘is keen’ on moving to the Bundesliga outfit, with talks continuing.

His initial report suggested that the other interested side, Girona, had asked for him on loan but were offering ‘different conditions’.

Romano has since confirmed that Frankfurt’s move for the midfielder ‘will be a loan deal’. Romano does not suggest whether there will be any option to buy Van de Beek come the end of his loan period.

However, given United are keen to get him off the books, and his contract expires in 2025, it would be a surprise if they did not look to include a clause which would see Franfkurt either given the option or being obliged to buy him come the end of the loan.

Van de Beek is not likely to command a very big fee, so it shouldn’t be a problem that a side who wants to sign him would be forced to splash a little bit of money to keep him permanently.

READ MORE: Jaap Stam ‘surprised’ by hefty Man Utd fee for forward who’s ‘not good enough for this level’