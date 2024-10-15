According to reports, Thomas Tuchel has reached an ‘agreement’ with the FA to replace Gareth Southgate and become England’s new permanent manager.

The Three Lions have been without a permanent manager since Southgate quit following his side’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Lee Carsley has stepped up from the U21s to manage England on an interim basis for the last two international breaks but has intimated that he was not sold on taking the job permanently.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has been referred to as the FA’s ‘dream’ target in recent months, but Tuchel has emerged as an alternative in recent days.

Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the end of last season. His stint with the German side was unsuccessful but he previously did a great job at Chelsea, winning the Champions League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Last week, a report in Germany claimed Tuchel was in ‘advanced’ talks with the FA and could ‘quickly reach an agreement’ to become England’s manager.

This has proven to be accurate as a report from The Times on Tuesday evening revealed that an ‘agreement’ has been reached between the two parties.

‘Thomas Tuchel has agreed to become the new England manager after concluding a deal with the Football Association and an unveiling is expected this week. ‘After a rapid conclusion to negotiations, the Champions League-winning former Chelsea manager will become England’s first German-born boss. ‘Overtures to Tuchel, who has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, were made last month by Mark Bullingham, the FA chief executive, and technical director John McDermott. For the FA, there is the added coup of appointing a manager in demand from several of Europe’s leading clubs, notably Manchester United and AC Milan. ‘United held talks with Tuchel in the summer before extending Erik ten Hag’s contract, but United retained an interest in him. In recent weeks Tuchel was made aware that he would be United’s No1 target if they came to replace Ten Hag.’

