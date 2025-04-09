United have been told they won't be able to re-sign a former star

It seems to have been made clear to Manchester United that they’ll not be able to re-sign a former star, with his new club revealing their “intention” and that now being acted upon.

United have seen a number of players leave the club and go on to better things of late. As recently as January, Antony and Marcus Rashford escaped Old Trafford and begun thriving in their respective new homes.

In the summer, Scott McTominay departed for Napoli and is fighting for the title in Italy. Another former United star, De Gea, is also having a great time in Italy.

After 545 games for United, he was allowed to leave on a free in the summer of 2023, after Andre Onana’s signing showed he’d not have been the No.1 any longer. After a year without a club, he was signed by Fiorentina for this season, where he’s kept 10 clean sheets in 28 Serie A games.

It was recently revealed that amid his resurgence, United were ‘seriously considering’ bringing De Gea back, despite essentially banishing him a couple of years ago.

It’s been made clear there’s almost no chance of that happening, though.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso recently stated: “The intention is to keep players like De Gea and [Nicolo] Fagioli but I don’t want to say more. We’ll see if they also want to stay, so we can start next year with an even stronger team.”

And that intention has now been put into practice, with multiple outlets suggesting a new deal is on the way for De Gea, who was only signed on a one-year contract initially, with the option for a further year.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Fiorentina are ‘set to activate’ the option to extend De Gea’s deal. A number of other outlets have also supported that the Italian side will give the goalkeeper an extra year.

Given how well he is performing, that’s not a surprise, and he’s likely to be happy with remaining at a club he has already suggested he is very fond of.

