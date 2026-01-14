Man Utd have ‘no plans to make new signings’ in January as three wantaway stars will stay

Joshua Zirkzee, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are all looking for more playing time.

Man Utd are not planning on making any new signings in the January transfer window as Michael Carrick will have to work with the current squad, according to reports.

The Red Devils confirmed on Tuesday that Carrick will be the interim head coach until the end of the season after Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim last week.

Man Utd are then planning to appoint a new permanent successor to Amorim in the summer when a number of top managers are set to become available.

There had been hope among the Man Utd fanbase that the Red Devils hierarchy would allow funds in the January transfer window to strengthen their squad, especially in midfield.

The Red Devils recruitment team failed to bring in a new midfielder in the summer transfer window despite that area of the team providing issues last season.

Instead, Man Utd chose to spend most of their summer budget on three new attacking players with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all joining.

And ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has shattered fans’ hopes of new signings in the winter window by claiming Carrick ‘will work with the squad he has inherited’.

Man Utd have ‘no plans to make new signings during the transfer window’ with Carrick ‘expected to work with the players at his disposal’ despite their poor form.

The report adds: ‘Sources have said that United are aware of the need to bolster their midfield options, but with none of their leading targets available this month — United are interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba — the club will not make short-term signings to plug the gaps.’

Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford in January in order to get more playing time – but Ogden insists they are ‘all expected to remain at the club this month’.

New Man Utd interim boss Carrick wants to win games first and foremost but insists that he will strive to get supporters off their seats with exciting football.

Carrick said; “You want to win games, that goes without saying that we want to win game. There’s different ways of doing it, different scenarios, different situations in games when you might have to play a certain way.

“For me, it’s working with the players, I love working with the players, helping them get better individually. Help the team improve and be there to support them. I’m one of them, we’re all in it together and it’s important we all look after each other.

“Of course I know it comes down to results. Hopefully we can play a really exciting type of football, be positive and bring excitement. I want to be off my seat, I want to enjoy watching the boys play and results obviously need to come with that.

“Hopefully you can feel my enthusiasm for it, I’m buzzing to get started and see what we can do.”

