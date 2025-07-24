Manchester United are “not actively pursuing” Benjamin Sesko as he didn’t “tear it up” for RB Leipzig last season and have been told a second striker target is ‘not for sale’.

United have turned their attention to a new No.9 having finally completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the Cameroon international joining Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon as the Red Devils’ new recruits this summer.

A report last week claimed RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko ‘wants Man Utd move’ despite the Red Devils being unable to offer European football to the Slovenia international.

Bild journalist Christian Falk then revealed on Wednesday that Christopher Vivell, United’s head of scouting, could be ‘key’ to Sesko’s transfer having previously worked at RB Leipzig, and was seen watching the striker in action for Leipzig in April.

It was claimed earlier in the window that the Bundesliga club were looking for a fee of at least £70m for their prized asset amid strong interest from Arsenal, but Bild now believe Leipzig will settle for a more ‘realistic price’ of £59m for Sesko.

But The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell claims United are ‘not actively pursuing’ Sesko – who scored 13 Bundesliga goals last season – for two reasons.

Whitwell told the Talk of the Devils podcast: “Benjamin Sesko is another one that United have obviously tracked for a long, long time, and he’s now not going to Arsenal and I think that’s a really fascinating one, how that all develops as well.

“He is somebody that United have looked at for years, but at this point, as far as I’m aware, the cost of that and the fact that he didn’t sort of go through the Bundesliga last season, tearing it up, I think this combination means that he’s not one that’s been actively pursued.

“But there’s certainly options that they’re kind of looking at, and it is just about balancing the books.”

Ben Jacobs claimed on Thursday that United are also considering a move for Ollie Watkins.

Jacobs wrote on X: Manchester United have held fresh talks over Ollie Watkins. Villa’s £60m valuation currently deemed as too high, but #MUFC prepared to advance things if price drops. Villa have no plans to alter their position unless a replacement is found. Nicolas Jackson one player appreciated.

But The Telegraph claim United have been given a swift response from Villa, who insist the England international is ‘not for sale at any price’ this summer.