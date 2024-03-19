Man Utd ‘not seriously pushing’ for attacker as Arsenal, Liverpool are ‘more concrete options’

Man Utd seem likely to let Arsenal and Liverpool battle it out for Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils’ transfer activity in the summer could be impacted by a reported ‘large unpaid tax bill’ with Premier League financial regulations already biting this season for most clubs.

Man Utd not currently ‘serious’ on Donyell Malen

One top target for Man Utd is a new forward player with the Red Devils finding it hard to score goals earlier in the season, although they seem to have solved that issue in recent weeks.

Man Utd had been relying on youngster Rasmus Hojlund and an underperforming Marcus Rashford to score the goals this season with the duo struggling in the Premier League until the turn of the year.

And in recent weeks Dortmund’s Malen has emerged as a serious candidate to improve their forward line with respected journalists reporting on interest from the Red Devils.

But Malen, who has 13 goals and one assist in 32 appearances in all competitions this season for the Bundesliga side, is unlikely to end up at Old Trafford this term.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that there is “nothing in terms of talks right now with any club” over a deal for Malen.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “United have also been linked again with Donyell Malen after some interest back in January. I’m told that Malen has chances to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but there’s nothing in terms of talks right now with any club.

“Man United have a good relationship with his agents, but at the moment there are no concrete talks taking place, so let’s see if that changes as we get closer to the summer.”

And Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg now insists that Man Utd are “not seriously pushing” for Malen and that Arsenal and Liverpool represent “more concrete options” for the Netherlands international.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Been told that Man Utd is not seriously pushing for the 25 y/o winger at this stage! Arsenal, Liverpool and other clubs from the Premier League are more concrete options for him in the summer! Malen still wants to leave #BVB in summer. Price valuation from all parties involved: €40-50m all-in!”

