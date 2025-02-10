Manager ‘won’t be surprised’ to see £50m star sign for Man Utd with claims they’ve ‘already’ sealed a deal

Sporting CP youth coach Bernardo Bruschy would not be surprised to see Geovany Quenda arrive at Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the table after 24 matches.

Amorim replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag in November but the Portuguese head coach has struggled to improve performances or results, with Gary Neville claiming it’s “got a lot worse”.

Man Utd brought in Patrick Dorgu to help Amorim get the best out of his formation and playing style but decided not to sign another attacker after becoming frustrated in their transfer attempts.

Despite that, reports towards the end of the January transfer window claimed that Man Utd made an ‘offer’ of £50m for Sporting CP winger Quenda.

One report claimed that Man Utd had ‘already snapped up’ the Portuguese star before another story a few days after insisted that Man Utd had ‘secured’ a deal to sign Quenda over multiple Premier League rivals.

And now Quenda’s youth coach Bruschy has revealed his confidence that the Sporting CP winger – who can also play wing-back – will end up signing for Man Utd.

Bruschy told Portuguese newspaper A Bola: “Seeing his name being associated with clubs of the biggest size in Europe surprises me just because it is so early, I am not surprised if he gets there.”

On Quenda’s maturity, Bruschy added: “Sometimes we forget that Quenda is only 17 years old. His maturity, his quality and the performance he can already give to the team, even though he is so young, are something out of the ordinary.

“And that makes us forget his age, but in fact he is only 17 years old and has a lot to improve and grow, but he is already a player who is at a state of maturity far ahead of what is normal for his age.”

Speaking on his The Transfers Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that Man Utd’s fellow Premier League clubs Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal were also “offered” the chance to sign Quenda.

Castles said: “With the permission of Sporting to leading European clubs. So you will see him being offered to Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, the usual assortment in France. It will be Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona.”

He added: “The information I have on The Transfers Podcast is that the current asking price for Quenda will be 60 million euros (£50m). That’s what’s being proposed to those teams.”