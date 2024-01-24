Man Utd ‘no longer top of the list for players’; Cole backs Ratcliffe to alter Ten Hag’s transfer ‘influence’

Andy Cole has explained why Manchester United are “no longer at the top of the list of clubs” that players will want to join.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge back in 2012/13.

Being in and out of the Champions Leagues while failing to win trophies on a consistent basis has left Erik ten Hag’s side lagging behind other European juggernauts and the club’s former striker Cole thinks that is negatively affecting them in the transfer market.

Cole has been discussing United’s pursuit of a new central defender and was asked about Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, who has also been targeted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

“Top players want to guarantee that they will be playing in the Champions League year in, year out,” Cole told Betfred. “They want to go to a club and know that they’ve got the chance of winning things.

“This is Manchester United’s problem now when it comes to attracting the best players because it’s not like it was 20 years ago, where players believed they could come to Old Trafford and win the Premier League and the Champions League. The sell is a little bit harder now.

“Offering a player more money isn’t going to be the main factor because top players can receive that money somewhere else. Is £50,000 more in your wage packet going to change the life of players nowadays? No it isn’t.

“Manchester United find themselves in a predicament now where they’re no longer at the top of the list of clubs for players to join.”

Another player the Red Devils have been linked with is Bayern centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Since leaving the Dutch giants, De Ligt has failed to hit the heights expected of him at Juventus and now Bayern, and could be on the move at the end of the season.

When asked if his form for Juve and Bayern worries him, Cole replied: “Yes it would because if he’s had tough times at both Juventus and Bayern Munich, then how can you suggest that he will be a success at Manchester United?

“Matthijs is another player that’s played for Erik ten Hag and the majority of signings that Erik’s made during his time at the club have been players that he’s managed previously.

“The Premier League is a totally different league and the ocean is very, very big when it comes to players.

“How many other managers in the Premier League have the same approach to transfers? Especially at the top, top level.

“This is probably why there’s speculation suggesting that INEOS [Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company] are going to restrict his influence over transfers. I think it’s a good thing to be fair because Manchester United can now cast their net wider.”

