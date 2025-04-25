Man Utd offer PL star £180k a week as triple sale needed to complete £92.5m double deal

Man Utd could double Matheus Cunha’s wages as they look to sign the Wolves forward alongside Liam Delap this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season with Ruben Amorim’s side now guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd side to have played in the Premier League, even if they win all of their final five matches.

Despite their lowly position of 14th in the Premier League, Man Utd could still qualify for next season’s Champions League if they win the Europa League, in which they are through to the semi-finals against Athletic Bilbao.

Qualification for the Champions League would be amazing for their summer recruitment drive with Man Utd able to attract better players, while there would also be more money to spend.

Either way, the Red Devils are pushing on with current transfer plans with widespread reports indicating that Wolves’ Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Delap will be their top two attacking targets this summer.

And the Manchester Evening News claims that Man Utd are ‘planning for three attacking sales to fund their intended moves’ for Premier League stars Cunha and Delap.

The report adds:

‘Cunha’s representatives have welcomed United’s interest in the 25-year-old and he could double his £90,000-a-week salary. Delap, 22, is aligned with United’s preferred recruitment strategy of younger talents. ‘Ipswich Town’s imminent relegation will trigger a £30million release clause in Delap’s deal and Cunha also has a release clause of £62.5m in the deal he agreed with Wolves in January.’

The report continues:

‘The probable £92.5m cost of Cunha and Delap would be offset by the planned sales of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony, all currently on loan.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has his doubts on whether Cunha can show hard work and graft to be a success at Old Trafford.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “I’m a bit sceptical of Matheus Cunha. He’s a brilliantly talented footballer, but has he got the desire to become the best he can be, week-in, week-out for Manchester United? That means working hard and grafting. Cunha is the player that walks the most in the Premier League – is that going to cut it at United? I’m not sure.

“Man United need a centre-midfielder, but Cunha is more of a forward-thinking player. They got rid of a player that would absolutely suit Ruben Amorim’s system, Scott McTominay – he’s lighting up Serie A at the moment. Andreas Pereira is another player United got rid of that would be a perfect fit for them.

“If I was in Cunha’s position, I’d be wondering if I wanted to sign for United in the first place, given their situation; I’m not convinced they’re a good enough side. They were terrible against Wolves and I don’t know where the club is headed in the near future. Apart from Bruno Fernandes, United have nothing else going for them.”

On Delap, O’Hara added: “I don’t think Liam Delap is good enough to start for one of the ‘Big Six’ clubs, but he’d be a great squad player for them,” he said. “I could see him ending up at Manchester United, or even a second option for Arsenal. It’s a big ask to start for a ‘Big Six’ club, we’ve seen the effect the pressure can have on players in the past.

“He’s a very talented young player, he’s aggressive, fit and has a hunger for goal. He’s obviously very highly thought of; he was at Manchester City after all. Delap would be a perfect starter for a club like Crystal Palace, but I don’t think he’s quite ready to be leading the line at a Tottenham or a Chelsea – but I think he’ll definitely reach those heights in his career.”