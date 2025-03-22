Man Utd ready to ‘offer’ up to £42m for Chelsea flop in shocking cut-price deal

Man Utd are prepared to offer as much as £42m for Chelsea flop Mykhaylo Mudryk in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been terrible in the Premier League this season after sacking Erik ten Hag at the end of October and replacing the Dutchman with Ruben Amorim.

But results and perfomances have actually been worse if anything under Amorim with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table.

The Man Utd squad have struggled to adapt to Amorim’s playing style, philosophy and tactics during his first five months with the Red Devils providing him with just one new signing in January.

Although it remains unclear how much Amorim will have to spend in the summer transfer window, especially as Man Utd could still qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League this season, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has vowed to back Amorim as best he can.

And now Spanish website Todofichajes insist that Man Utd ‘have set their sights on’ signing Mudryk from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Mudryk arrived at Stamford Bridge from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for a fee that could rise to €100m – but things have not gone to plan for the winger.

Mudryk scored just five goals and provided four assists in the Premier League during his first 18 months at the club and new Chelsea Enzo Maresca has left him out of most matches this season.

He has not been seen since late 2024 because of a failed drugs test with a second sample believed to be due out in January, which has yet to revealed.

Man Utd ‘are ready to take advantage’ of Mudryk’s situation with the Ukraine international starting just one Premier League match this season.

Amorim wants to ‘revitalise’ the flanks at Old Trafford after Marcus Rashford left on loan to Aston Villa and Alejandro Garnacho has ‘struggled’ to show top form.

The report in Spain adds:

‘Known for his speed and one-on-one ability, Mudryk fits into the 3-4-3 system Amorim has successfully implemented. According to sources close to the club, the club could offer between €40 million (£34m) and €50 million (£42m), a figure Chelsea could consider if they decide to cut their losses after their initial investment of millions. ‘Mudryk himself has not ruled out a move.’

The report continues: ‘United face competition from Newcastle and Fiorentina, but their history and Amorim’s vision could be decisive.’