Man Utd have made an offer for another attacker after their potential deal to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich collapsed on Sunday night, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to do business before the transfer window closes on Monday evening with a new forward at the top of their list of priorities.

Man Utd are having a woeful season with their 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday their 11th defeat in 24 games this term.

Ruben Amorim’s side are 13th in the Premier League table with only four sides scoring fewer goals than them so far this campaign.

That led to Amorim benching Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their loss to Palace with Kobbie Mainoo starting in an advanced false nine role for Man Utd.

Bayern Munich forward Tel – who is also wanted by Arsenal and other Premier League sides – has been the Red Devils’ top target in recent days but Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Sunday evening that a deal had ‘completely collapsed’ for now.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘The negotiations between Manchester United and FC Bayern have now completely collapsed! … also from Bayern‘s point of view! No agreement could be reached. Not even in the last 2 hours.

‘Bayern had rejected everything, as reported. Despite the player’s preference to join #MUFC, the move to the Red Devils will not happen at this stage. Arsenal are still in the race, along with other options. Time is running!’

And now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd have made a £50m ‘offer’ for Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda as they look ahead to the summer transfer window.

The report adds: ‘The deal is said to have been closed for a figure close to £50m, a move that has made clear the Red Devils commitment to strengthening their squad with youngsters with great potential.’

The continues: ‘Despite strong interest from other European giants, Manchester United have managed to get ahead in the race for his signature. The competition was tough, but the English club are confident that Geovany Quenda will become a key part of their forward line in the coming years.’

When put to Amorim that it felt like a damaging day for Man Utd as they lost to Crystal Palace and saw Lisandro Martinez come off with an injury, the Red Devils boss replied: “Yes, hard day for the team, for the fans, we lose again.

“We improve in some areas of the game, we controlled better the game, we had more possession, we had situations, but, in the end, we suffered two goals that we can avoid.

“And Licha is really important for us, not just as a football player but the character that he has, especially in the hard moments. So now it’s time for us to help Licha like he is doing for so long.”