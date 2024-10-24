According to reports, Manchester United have made an ‘offer’ for FC Barcelona forward Raphinha as Xavi eyes a reunion with the Brazil international.

Raphinha previously shone in the Premier League with Leeds United and he joined Barcelona for around £50m plus add-ons during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has impressed for Barcelona in recent seasons, but he was heavily linked with an exit in the summer as the La Liga giants looked to raise funds for signings.

Several Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs were mooted as possible destinations in the summer, but Raphinha stuck around as Barcelona failed to sign Spain and Athletico Bilbao star Nico Williams.

Raphinha has been sensational for Barcelona during the early months of this season. He scored a hat-trick in his side’s 5-1 win against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and he has 17 goal involvements in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Despite this, a recent report claimed Barcelona would still be ‘willing’ to offload Raphinha as Man Utd target Xavi has ‘demanded’ him as a signing ‘to replace Erik ten Hag’.

This report claimed Raphinha would likely cost around 100 million euros (around £83m) and Spanish media are saying Man Utd have ‘made contact with Barcelona’ for the winger.

It is claimed that an 80 million euro (£66m) offer has been ‘tabled’ and Barcelona have responded firmly.

‘Something that has caused Old Trafford to insist on Raphinha again, and they have contacted Barça to put on the table an offer that would be valued at around 80 million, between fixed and variable. ‘But the response from Laporta and Deco has been instantaneous, and it is not for sale. In addition, the 27-year-old winger does not plan to leave either.’

While Man Utd are unlikely to sign Raphinha, they may still be forced to sign a winger as another report in Spain claims Marcus Rashford has ‘asked to leave’.

The report claims Aston Villa are one of three clubs interested in signing Rashford, but a rival are leading the race to acquire his services.